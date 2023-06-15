COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: How will AI change our lives?

Over the last several months, we’ve explored how new artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT and DALL-E have changed the fields of medicine, art, mental health and more. The transformative power of these tools will continue to disrupt countless industries, making it difficult to predict how radically life might change in the near future.

How will AI affect our region? Could it save your life — or will it come for your job? Communities around the world are grappling with these questions and more.

On noon on Wednesday, June 28, the Dayton Daily News will host a Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook Page to discuss how artificial intelligence might affect the Miami Valley.

The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Dayton Daily News Reporter London Bishop. A panel of experts from around our region will talk about the potential applications — and limitations — of these new technologies and will be ready to answer your questions during the live broadcast.

Have a question for our panel? Email it to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com.

Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. Watch the May Community Conversation about childcare crisis, the April Community Conversation about the digital divide, the March Community Conversation about challenges and opportunities for women in the Miami Valley, the February Community Conversation about Black History Month, and the January Community Conversation about the 2023 regional economic outlook.