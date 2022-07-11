VOICES: The future of abortion in the Miami Valley

It is ironic that Paid Family and Medical Leave, increases to the minimum wage, paid maternity leave, paid sick days, increases to WIC, increases to SNAP, and increases to housing subsidies are all blocked by the very same Republican politicians who worked to criminalize abortion.

Margie Christie Executive Director of Dayton Right to Life

As a society, we can do better for women than offer the empty promise of abortion. Dayton Right to Life was established in 1972 — before Roe v. Wade — for just this reason. Our goal is to improve these mothers’ situations, not just eliminate their children.

Many mothers will tell you that having their children inspired them to get off drugs, finish school/college, and work for a better life for them. Their children inspire them to better their situation. There are dozens of organizations in the Miami Valley that support moms and children. One such example is Dayton Right to Life, which offers baby/toddler supplies and college scholarships.

As a society, we need to better support mothers and fathers. Our colleges need to be more family-friendly. Our businesses need to support family leave, job sharing, and other parental benefits. Communities need to appreciate motherhood and parenthood and offer family-friendly activities and offer child-care at other events. Families are the foundation of our communities. Children need to be prioritized and valued. We are a better society without abortion.

Dr. Timothy Wood Senior scientist at Byro Technologies

At what point does human life become more special or sacred than any other form of life? At conception we resemble most other species. When a “heartbeat” is detected it is not even a heart, but just some rhythmically contracting tissue. The real heart comes later. Birth just gets the baby out of the womb so it is no longer parasitizing its mother. There are still months of development ahead before we find consciousness and memory, then years to achieve judgement, creativity, problem solving, and other human attributes.

For me, there is no easy answer to when human life becomes “special” and worthy of legal protection. Instead, there are many interesting possibilities beyond the narrow ones most often debated today.

