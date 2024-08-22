2024 Dayton Literary Peace Prize finalists announced

The 2024 fiction finalists are:

• “A History of Burning” by Janika Oza (Grand Central Publishing)

• “Dust Child” by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai (Algonquin Books)

• “Prophet Song” by Paul Lynch (Grove Atlantic)

• “River Sing Me Home” by Eleanor Shearer (Berkley)

• “The Postcard” by Anne Berest (Europa Editions)

• “We Meant Well” by Erum Shazia Hasan (ECW Press)

The 2024 nonfiction finalists are:

• “An Inconvenient Cop” by Edwin Raymond with Jon Sternfeld (Viking)

• “Built From the Fire” by Victor Luckerson (Random House)

• “All Else Failed” by Dana Sachs (Bellevue Literary Press)

• “Red Memory” by Tania Branigan (W.W. Norton)

• “The Talk” by Darrin Bell (Henry Holt)

• “Who Gets Believed?” by Dina Nayeri (Catapult)

“All of the books and authors named as finalists demonstrate the ways in which the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation believes literature can advance peace, social justice, and global understanding between different cultures, religions, communities, and political points of view,” the release stated.

This year’s winners as well as the recipient of the Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award will be announced in September. In particular the esteemed list of past Holbrooke Award recipients include Geraldine Brooks (2010), Gloria Steinem (2015), Margaret Atwood (2020/2021), Wil Haygood (2022), and Sandra Cisneros (2023) among others.

Launched in 2006, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize is the first and only international literary peace prize awarded in the United States. For more information, visit daytonliterarypeaceprize.org.