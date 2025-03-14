‘An immersive, healing experience’: Interactive art installation happening Sunday in downtown Dayton

“They pitched me the idea and I was blown away,” said Lauren Gay, owner of Joui Wine. “Joui is the venue for this incredible installation art piece, but it will truly transform the space.”

Credit: Fea Fotos Credit: Fea Fotos

Sharing a kinship with Otherworld, the Columbus-based immersive art museum, the self-guided “Foto Futura Fantastica” beckons guests to be transported within the realm of fantasy bolstered by audio/visual stimuli.

According to organizers, three photo booths will represent a different dimension of time — past, present and future. As guests move through the environment, “they will encounter audio-visual representations that transport them to each respective time period, evoking powerful emotions and stimulating their creative energy.”

“We’re encouraging guests to start in the past and work into the future,” Muñoz said. “This is the first time we’ve done anything like this. We have done visual and music experiences but never combined it with such a conceptual, experiential idea. We’re hoping we can build on it in the future so it can take form in different, larger spaces.”

“I think there is a market for an exhibit like this to tour,” Isicle added. “Doing this first event is taking it one step at a time and learning as much as we can.”

He’s also excited to set the mood with an ambience encompassing improvised looping, whether an ambient sound or a hip-hop beat made from scratch with keyboards and a drum machine.

“I want to take on the innovation of the Dayton sound, creating new sounds, which I think we were big on in the ‘70s and ’80s,” Isicle said. “I like to use analog gear and physical gear and really take time to improvise live and come up with weird stuff. As a DJ for weddings, I’m used to thinking of how everyone is experiencing the sound, especially the quality of the sound. But for this event, I’m multifaceted, focusing on the sound being interactive.”

Credit: Fea Fotos Credit: Fea Fotos

He also looks forward to guests having the ability to change the music to their liking.

“A melody will be playing but the audience will be able to change notes, maybe add a wobble, and also take out frequencies,” Isicle said. “They will be able to feel the power of some of these very simple electronic elements. I want to spark people’s interest for themselves and just empower them. This has really been a passion project.”

Explore For Dayton By Dayton music celebration part of 2025 Levitt Pavilion season

The collaborators are also mindful of the therapeutic nature of the event.

“The goal of this event is to help feel optimistic about the future because that is something that a lot of people are struggling with right now,” Muñoz said. “We’re hoping that through music, art and creating, (there are) healing properties in the experience.”

“We want to allow people to get in touch with some memories of their past they maybe push away or can reflect on,” Isicle added. “Since the pandemic, the mental health of a lot of people has been really hard. I want this (event) to be a place where people can come and heal together. When you’re interacting with people, that’s the first step. And from there, we want to create an experience with being present, to take your shoes off, to put your phone away, and just have an immersive, healing experience.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Foto Futura Fantastica”

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 16

Where: Joui Wine, 117 East Third St., Dayton

Cost: $10

More info: exploretock.com/joui-wine-dayton/event/539763/foto-futura-fantasia

Artist info:

Fea: instagram.com/fea.fotos.fits?igsh=MWV4b2kyZjQ3czdqdg==

Isicle: instagram.com/isicle?igsh=YjlpNTJ0MG1jNHh6