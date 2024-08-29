Area farmer creates Trump-themed corn maze in field

In a facebook post by Today’s Harvest, owner Tom Jordan writes that he is a third-generation farmer and cares for a portion of his grandfather’s farm with his wife and their adult children and young grandchildren.

About the corn maze, Jordan said “This years’ maze design may be controversial to some, but it isn’t meant to be, it’s a visual representation of the hope that my children and grandchildren can continue to live and prosper on this farm.”

The post continues: “It is not meant to exclude anyone; but rather it is a piece of art that was designed to provide enjoyment for all. I ask that if you disagree with my views to simply register to vote on November 5th. As we have to encourage a fair, honest, & safe election; that so many have sacrificed their lives for us to be able to have.”

Today’s Harvest is located at 5859 Ohio 320, New Paris. Corn maze hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 6 through Oct. 31.

Trump is the Republican candidate for U.S. president on the November ballot, running against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, the current vice president.

