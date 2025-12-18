Barry Bagels opens second location near Walmart on Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.

“We have been strategically considering the right location and the right time for our second store and are excited about this new location,” said Jen Fester, who owns the business with Cody Klueter. “This space will expand our customer base and also serve as our local commissary.”

Barry Bagels opened its first location in the Dayton region in 2017 at 4313 Far Hills Ave. in Kettering. Initial expansion plans were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Toledo-based chain serves bagels, spreads, bagel sandwiches, soups, salads and more.

The franchise owners previously told this news outlet they want this location to be a central hub for the growing brand. They are considering additional locations in cities such as Beavercreek.

“Our hope is that people everywhere in the Dayton region would think of Barry’s when they think of bagels,” Klueter previously said.

Barry Bagels is open 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about Barry Bagels, visit barrybagels.com or the Kettering store’s Facebook page (@BarrysKettering).

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

FOOD & DINING EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our free food and dining email newsletter by Reporter Natalie Jones, which hits inboxes on Wednesdays. Visit the website and click “my account.”

DaytonDailyNews.com