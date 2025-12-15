New McDonald’s could open at former Burger King site near The Greene in Beavercreek

Breaking: Centerville man found guilty of murder in Kettering cold case homicide

The Beavercreek Planning Commission has approved a request for a new McDonald’s restaurant across from The Greene Town Center.

McDonald’s recently submitted an application for the construction of a new 4,192-square-foot restaurant at 4380 Indian Ripple Road.

This is the former location of Burger King, which has been closed since at least the end of November.

The existing building will be demolished for the construction of a new McDonald’s restaurant, the application states.

The primary entrance to the site will remain the same with two existing access points from a private roadway.

McDonald’s is planning to have 31 parking spaces, including three ADA-accessible spaces.

There will be accommodations for drive-thru overflow and mobile ordering — given that approximately 70% of their business is expected to occur through the drive-thru.

“The Planning Commission recommended approval of the modification; however, the final decision is up to City Council,” said Katy Carrico, communications director with the city of Beavercreek.

The council is expected to consider whether to approve or deny the request at the Jan. 12 or Jan. 26 meeting, Carrico said.

Dayton Daily News has reached out to McDonald’s for more information on this location.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

