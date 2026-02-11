Cedarville’s ‘Horizons of Gold,’ EPIC symposium return — plus more Dayton arts news

Even so, the budding relationship between Mexican migrant Rose and hospitable landowner Bo, modeled after Ruth and Boaz in the Bible, tenderly resonates in the more cohesive Act 2, resulting in some of the musical’s best moments including “Black Sunday,” “What’s Not Meant to Be” and “Under the Stars.” Ensemble anthem “Hold On” is a notable Act 1 highlight.

Director Stacey Stratton — who staged an outstanding “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” for Cedarville in 2023 — assembles a sunny cast energetically choreographed by Carrie Anthony, attractively costumed by Lyndell Rising and solidly led by the magnetic trio of Corina Peppo (Margaret Thomas), Evvy Kenniv (Rose) and Jaden Martin (John “Bo” Bollen). Peppo’s mature grit, Kenniv’s endearing radiance and Martin’s understated charm shines. Peppo and Martin are expressive perfection in the final scene — keep your tissues handy.

Credit: CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY THEATRE Credit: CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY THEATRE

Standout featured performers include Elijah Ramsey (Hank), Jacob Riley (Otis), Eliana Wiseman (Alice), Ian Spurgeon (Lawrence Thomas) and Selah Early (Pearl). Also, music director Jeff Beste leads a solid orchestra and the projection design by Jonathan Sabo and Tim Phipps captures the essence of the era.

How to go: 11 a.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the DeVries Theatre on the campus of Cedarville University, 251 N. Main St. Tickets are $15-$18. For tickets or more information, visit cedarville.edu.

Wright State hosts EPIC Inspires second annual Dayton Art and Design Symposium

EPIC Inspires, a grassroots initiative devoted to exploring the Educational, Promotional, Inspirational and Connective impact of the arts, will host its second annual Dayton Art and Design Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 in the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University.

“The symposium will explore the methods, motivations and meaning behind impactful creative work, offering attendees valuable insight into contemporary practices, emerging ideas and the future of art and design,” organizers noted in a press statement. “With a focus on inspiration and community connections across disciplines, the event invites the public to seek fresh perspectives and experience a dynamic day of learning and dialogue to energize, challenge and deeply motivate.”

Credit: @ScottyDfoto Credit: @ScottyDfoto

Dayton Poet Laureate Sierra Leone will recite a poem and the keynote address will be given by Willis “Bing” Davis, renowned African American artist, educator and community activist.

In addition the symposium features five breakout sessions and five panel discussions for attendees to select from throughout the day, including a panel discussion on the future of public broadcasting with Shaun Yu, CEO of Discover Classical, Luke Dennis, GM and President of WYSO, and Kitty Lensman, President and CEO of ThinkTV, and moderated by Debi Chess, external relations and development director of Dayton Metro Library.

Tickets are $25 for students and $100 for the general public and include continental breakfast and boxed lunch. For tickets or more information, visit Eventbrite.

Dayton Art Institute’s Jazz & Beyond Concert Series returns in 2026

The Dayton Art Institute’s Jazz & Beyond Concert Series returns Thursday, Feb. 12 for the 2026 season.

The seven-concert season blends new talent with returning audience favorites. For more than 25 years, Jazz & Beyond has been a cornerstone of the DAI’s live performance programming featuring the sounds of jazz, Latin and R&B from artists across the region.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with performances running from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available.

The 2026 lineup includes:

Feb. 12: crabswithoutlegs (R&B Jazz Fusion)

March 12: The Danny Davis Jr. Project (Latin Jazz)

April 16: Possum Creek Ramblers (Bluegrass)

May 14: Heather and the Swing Set (Jazz Standards, Blues)

July 23: Big Gil & His Funky All Stars (’70s Funk)

Aug. 13: Alex Nicodemus Jazz Trio (Jazz)

Oct. 8: Puzzle of Light (World Jazz)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO JORDAN LYNN FRESHOUR Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO JORDAN LYNN FRESHOUR

Admission is free for museum members and included with general museum admission for non-members. General admission is $15 adults; $10 seniors (60+), active military and groups (10 or more); $5 students (18+ w/ID) and youth (ages 7–17); and free for children (ages 6 and younger).

The Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park North. For more information visit daytonartinstitute.org.

Wright State presents world premiere musical

Wright State University presents the world premiere of Ronvé O’Daniel’s musical “Only in New York” Feb. 13-22.

“With an infectious score blending R&B, hip-hop and contemporary musical theatre, ‘Only in New York’ explores identity, parenthood and mental health, inspiring anyone who has ever dared to dream,” noted organizers in a press statement.

Credit: Erin Pence Credit: Erin Pence

Staged by Artistic Director Marya Spring Cordes, the production will feature music direction by Matt Ebright and choreography by student choreography team Emma Kopec, Ally Jo Buck and Darius Ragland. O’Daniel’s creative partners include librettist Cris Eli Blak and vocal arranger and co-orchestrator Will Stone.

Performances are 8 p.m. Feb. 13, 14, 20 and 21 and 2 p.m. Feb. 15, 21 and 22 in the downstairs Herbst Theatre of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. For tickets or more information, visit wrightliberalarts.universitytickets.com.

Springfield spotlight: Wittenberg University and Showtime Performing Arts

Wittenberg University presents Larissa FastHorse’s comedy “The Thanksgiving Play” Feb. 12-15.

Staged by New York guest director Tracey Conyer Lee, the play examines the mayhem that occurs when “a troupe of terminally woke teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.”

The play runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Wittenberg advises audiences the play is “a satirical comedy that uses discomfort to address serious, mature themes regarding the erasure of Indigenous history. This includes tongue-in-cheek discussions and content about Native American genocide, racism and appropriation.”

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chakeres Memorial Theatre, 905 Woodlawn Ave., Springfield. Tickets are free. Visit Eventbrite.

Showtime Performing Arts presents William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” Feb. 20-21. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Springfield Metropolis, 102 W. High Street. Tickets are $10-$15. For tickets or more information, visit showtimeperformingartsohio.org.