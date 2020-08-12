Coronavirus survivor conquers local Trail Challenge against the odds

Elana became so motivated by the challenge, she completed all 19 trails that did not require a bike or kayak between June 12 and July 31, despite having lost almost all of her strength just months before.

“Initially, she was somewhat fearful of the uneven surfaces,” Jane Novick said. “After a few trails, and the purchase of hiking poles, she was handling the inclines and declines, paths covered with tree roots, and other obstacles as if she never had a balance problem. "

“She just kept getting stronger and stronger,” Jane Novick said.

Elana even knocked out the challenge’s 7.5-mile trail at Germantown MetroPark during a heatwave without any issues.

In the month and a half of working on the challenge, she lost 18 pounds after previously struggling to shed the weight.

“Everyone thinks of people with disabilities as, ‘Poor things, how sad,‘” Jane Novick said. “And what people don’t realize, and I learned from having my daughter, is they can be role models. I can’t tell you what we’ve all learned from her because my daughter Elana, she’s the first one to look at things in a positive.”

In her 50s, Jane Novick returned to school to study law so she could work as an advocate for families who also have loved ones with developmental delays. Today, she is the manager of the Montgomery County Juvenile Court CASA Program, or Court Appointed Special Advocates program.

“You can’t just look at someone and say, ‘Oh, they look like this, therefore they can only do this,’” Jane Novick said. “You don’t know. ... We all want to push our children to reach their potential — disability or not.”

People can join the challenge by visiting metroparks.org.