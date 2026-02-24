Dunaways in Troy plans for another big St. Patrick’s Day: More than 3,000 people attended last year

This will be the third St. Patrick’s Day under the restaurant’s new ownership, who took control just weeks before 2024’s event.

“[The first St. Patrick’s Day] was kind of a crazy time for us, but we made it happen,” said Gustavo Menezes, co-owner of Dunaways. “We had a lot of help from the previous owner too. They helped us kind of navigate through, you know, all those processes.”

Two years ago in 2024, the event did not feature a kitchen for guests to order from, as the property was undergoing a major renovation at the time. Instead, several food trucks were parked near the festivities.

In the time since, the kitchen has reopened, now led by Dunaway’s Back of House Manager Aston Riley. Riley has revamped the bar’s menu, and the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day event is set to offer items such as pizza, fries and a burger topped with the Dunaways logo.

“There’s a somewhat new menu that Ashton is putting together,” said Menezes. “Her help in that regard is spectacular, as she does great stuff.”

The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. on March 13, inside a heated tent set up in the bar’s parking lot. At 7 p.m., Sam Hill and the Pickers will go on stage, the first of several live performances to be held throughout the weekend.

The party will continue 11 a.m.-midnight March 14, featuring a full day of live shows, with scheduled acts such as the Celtic-inspired group The Rogues, funk fusion band Freakquency, DJ Art Love and even a group of Irish dancers.

The celebration will not take place March 15-16, with the bar being closed on Sundays. However, there are some plans for a smaller event on Monday.

“We have trivia nights on Mondays,” said Menezes. “We want to maybe do it in the back, under the tent. So if the weather permits, we’re going to continue to do that.”

March 17, St. Patrick’s Day proper, is when the party will return in full force. At 7 p.m., popular Troy artist Chad Cremeans will perform. The party will last until 11 p.m., where the bar will close early to allow people to rest for work the next day.

“We try to make this a community thing,” said Menezes. “It’s just everybody having a fun time, you know, listening to music, grabbing a drink, and just having fun with friends.”

To help offset the cost of running the event, there will be a $5 cover charge. This party is only for those age 21 or older, and it will be held rain or shine.

Menezes and his partners had no experience in the restaurant business before acquiring the shop, as they were a group of realtor investors instead. However, they don’t intend on selling the property anytime soon.

“The plan is to continue benefitting the community,” said Menezes. “The original Dunaways started over 35 years ago, so we’re just taking it to the next level.”

The group also has plans for the property next door, which was included in the purchase.

HOW TO GO

What: Dunaways St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

When: March 13, 14 and 17

Location: 508 W. Main St. Troy

More info: troydunaways.com