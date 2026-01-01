It’s National Bloody Mary Day: Loose Ends Brewery has the best in Dayton, according to local competition

Loose Ends Brewing Company is located at 890 S. Main St. in Centerville. Pictured is the brewery's Bloody Mary featuring The Bloody Mary included a bacon salt rim, sweet heat candied bacon, a deep-fried deviled egg, sweet gherkin, pepper jack cheese, celery and lime. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

1 hour ago
In honor of National Bloody Mary Day on Jan. 1, here’s a look at the three-peat winner of Dayton’s Annual Bloody Mary Showdown.

Loose Ends Brewing Company competed against a dozen establishments across the region in February to win the title, “Dayton’s Best Bloody Mary.”

“It was truly an honor to win Dayton’s Best Bloody Mary for the third year in a row, especially with the strong competition that showed up this year,” Owner John Loose said after the win. “This year is particularly special because it has been just over one year since my fathers passing and this award helps keep his memory alive.”

Mr. Kents Bloody Mary is named after Owner John Loose’s late-father who came up with the brewery’s signature Bloody Mary mix (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Credit: Submitted Photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Submitted Photo

“Mr. Kents Bloody Mary” is named after Loose’s late father. He came up with the brewery’s signature Bloody Mary mix.

“When we would go out for breakfast or if we were traveling somewhere, he would always get a Bloody Mary,” Loose said. “It was one of his favorite drinks.”

Ryan Kubichek, the bar manager and head bartender at Loose Ends Brewing Company, took an Americana spin on the brewery’s signature Bloody Mary during the competition.

The Bloody Mary included a bacon salt rim and was garnished with sweet heat candied bacon, a deep-fried deviled egg, sweet gherkin, pepper jack cheese, celery and lime.

When asked if anything can garnish a Bloody Mary, Kubichek said there’s very little that doesn’t work. He has seen a Bloody Mary garnished with sliders, a slice of pizza, fried chicken and even king crab legs.

In 2024, Loose Ends Brewing Company took a spin on an antipasto platter for its Bloody Mary.

The next Bloody Mary Showdown is scheduled for Feb.1 at the Dayton Masonic Center. Tickets go on sale Jan. 1.

Loose Ends Brewing Company is located at 890 S. Main St. in Centerville. For more information, visit looseendsbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook (@looseendsbrewing) or Instagram (@loose_ends_brewing) pages.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.