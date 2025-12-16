Mun-o-Salwa opens second location in Dayton area featuring Indian, Pakistani cuisine

“We wanted to find the right spot to serve our Fairborn and Wright State customers and that led us to partner with the Chai Corner owner,” said co-owner Waqas Khan. “Together, we decided to turn the space fully into Mun-o-Salwa — keeping our brand, our menu and our flavor alive for a new crowd to enjoy.”

This is the restaurant’s second location.

The family-owned business opened in Riverside at 3937 Linden Ave. in 2024 with a need for more halal options in the Dayton region.

“We believe Mun-o-Salwa is going to be a gateway for everyone,” Khan previously said.

While the restaurant serves halal food, it is not specifically for Muslims. Anyone and everyone is welcome at the restaurant.

The Fairborn restaurant will offer the same menu as its Riverside restaurant in addition to breakfast. They may add biryani in the future.

Favorites at Mun-o-Salwa include the chicken over yellow rice with the restaurant’s signature sauces, gyro wraps stuffed with chicken or beef and homemade chicken paratha rolls.

Some of the recipes the restaurant uses comes from Khan’s cousin who runs a restaurant in New York.

“We’re grateful for the love and support from our community,” Khan said. “This new location is all about bringing the same authentic flavors you love in a fresh, convenient space.”

Mun-o-Salwa is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information and updates, visit munosalwa.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram (@munosulwa) pages.

