Watch: Disney’s ‘Frozen’ by Muse Machine is this week at Victoria Theatre

The family friendly show had its local national tour premiere at the Schuster Center in 2023 but the Muse Machine is an arts education organization that happily carves its own path with every title, including “Frozen,” which is its 41st musical.

“We really lean into a playful take on the different Scandinavian and mystical cultures through dance and costumes,” said producer Douglas Merk, celebrating his 30th year with Muse. “Our huge cast combines with animated projections to create some very cinematic moments that audiences are going to love. Muse storytelling always dives deep into the heart and emphasizes humanity in its best moments — even when a snowman and reindeer help express that humanity.”

Credit: Matt Silver Credit: Matt Silver

Longtime New Orleans-based Muse choreographer Lula Elzy said love is a common message that speaks to the humanity in the show.

“The whole thread of the show is all about love – how you share your love, how we love each other and how we love ourselves,” Elzy said. “I also think ‘Frozen’ says a lot about how you discover the world. When Anna leaves the castle, she (notices) new people and discovers more about herself. Anna expands her horizons, which is a good message in the show.”

Merk also acknowledged the importance of personal growth within the characters, which separates “Frozen” from other shows in the Disney canon in terms of depth.

“‘Frozen’ is an outstanding example of ‘new Disney,’” he said. “It’s a family story that both kids and adults find genuinely funny, fast-paced and entertaining. There are no helpless princesses saved by men. Everyone is dimensional, with flaws and the agency to help themselves and grow.”

“One of the reasons this show is so powerful, particularly for young women, is that it’s a story of sisters who are imbalanced,” added director Joe Deer. “And by the end they find their balance. They work with each other and see each other. Seeing these women, these sisters, finally stepping into all their capable of is a powerful final resolution.”

To test the limits and break through

The tuneful songs by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez include the soaring, Academy Award-winning anthem “Let It Go” sung by Elsa at the end of Act 1.

In the Muse production, Caroline Kaibas will deliver the iconic song, which she enjoys interpreting through her own experiences.

“It’s intimidating and at the same time it’s the most fun I’ve ever had,” said Kaibas, a senior at Tippecanoe High School. “Even though it’s (sung by) Elsa I can still add my experiences to it. When the orchestration is added it brings the song to a whole new level as well. I feel so lucky to be the one who gets to sing it.”

She also finds motivation in Elsa’s authenticity, boldness and complexity.

“Elsa is so complex,” Kaibas said. “There is a Disney princess bubble but Elsa does her own thing. She’s kind of angry. She’s also rebellious but cares so much for her kingdom and family, which is relatable. She’s also powerful and steps into who she is authentically. I think letting a woman have that power is so special and bringing that to light is even more special.”

Credit: Matt Silver Credit: Matt Silver

Alter High School junior Tabitha Powell, making her Muse debut as Anna, is drawn to her character’s authenticity as well.

“I’m a lot like Anna — I like seeing the positive side,” Powell said. “Anna is bubbly and has a sense of self-worth that she doesn’t have to put on a mask for anybody. She is who she is.”

Arcanum High School junior Landon Urlage is also a bubbly presence. He enjoys bringing his perky personality and newfound puppeteering skills to his Muse debut as sunny snowman Olaf.

“The cool thing about being a puppeteer is being able to take something lifeless, inanimate, and bring it to life,” Urlage said. “It’s been fun getting to find funny ways to show emotion with the limited movements I have.”

Reflecting on his final Muse musical, Oakwood High School senior Griffin Greear, portraying Hans, is grateful to have evolved as a performer and a person.

“Muse has given me a space to grow as a performer, which has been very valuable to my journey to be able to (perform) beyond high school,” Greear said. “But one of the big things for me as a human being — to have the space to grow and have friends around me who I’ve learned so much from — I think the person I am now is not the person I would have been if I didn’t have Muse Machine.”

There’ll be magic, there’ll be fun

“Frozen” will not only feature a 23-member orchestra, one of the largest in Muse history, but the production marks the first time in many years it will be an all-student orchestra.

“This score is absolutely cinematic,” said music director Jeffrey Powell. “The music is going to sound majestic like any Disney score you’d expect. We’ll also have strings in the orchestra for the first time since I have conducted for the Muse Machine. We have three separate violin parts and two separate cello parts.”

Credit: Matt Silver Credit: Matt Silver

As opening night approaches, organizers are confident the Muse pedigree will captivate once more.

“Audiences arrive wondering what they’re in for,” Merk said. “And, after two hours of laughing and cheering, they leave in a joyful state.”

HOW TO GO

What: Disney’s “Frozen”

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

When: Jan. 15-18; 7 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $22-$81

Tickets: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

More info: musemachine.com