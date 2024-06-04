National Cheese Day: The cheesiest food and dining content from the Dayton Daily News

By Cox First Media
1 hour ago
For National Cheese Day today, June 4, there is only one thing to do: Eat!

The annual day goes all the way back to 1914 when dairy tourism was being marketed in Monroe, Wisc. (and to this day we think of dairy and cheese when we think of Wisconsin). The city throws a large festival annually that draws tens of thousands of hungry visitors.

National Cheese Day is not to be confused with National Cheese Lovers Day, which we celebrated back in January. Yes, there are TWO holidays for this!

Man, do we love cheese. Some describe the sensation of eating cheese as “umami,” which translates to “essence of deliciousness” in Japanese. It’s often called our fifth taste after sweet, sour, salty and bitter.

(Check out our previous guide to ways to celebrate cheese locally.)

To celebrate today, here is a list of stories where cheese was part of the food and dining reporting experience:

Day Air Ballpark, where the Dayton Dragons play, has a mac and cheese cart

Crushed Cheetos, nacho cheese as hot dog toppings? Check out this Dayton-area food truck

Executive Chef at On Par Entertainment wants to ‘set the culinary world in Dayton on fire’

Napoli’s serving New York style pizza in new Beavercreek location

Chazzy’s Kitchen finds new home inside Club Evolution in Dayton

Mamacitas Cantina opens in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

Old Scratch Pizza’s Hot Honey now available at Dorothy Lane Market

Great American Ball Park food for 2024

Red Bird Pizza to open this summer in Miamisburg

Troni’s Pizza and Pasta joins lobby of Stratacache Tower

The Foundry in Dayton adds Sunday brunch: Omelet Pizza, Hangover Burger and more

Fried chicken and pizza: Reporter tries KFC’s Chizza, a new menu item

