Poppets Coffee & Tea announces grand opening of cafe, retail space in Kettering

“This year has been an interesting ride,” said Michael Thomas, who owns the business with his wife, Karen. “We had no plans of opening a cafe this year. It was not on the radar.”

The couple started Poppets Coffee & Tea in 2020 out of a 10-by-16 foot shed in their backyard in Riverside. They now have a roastery off of Linden Avenue in Dayton and a permanent spot at 2nd Street Market.

What to expect in Kettering

Poppets plans to offer at least 50 flavored coffees, 30 to 40 single origin specialty blends and 200 teas in Kettering.

At 2nd Street Market, they currently have 30 flavored coffees, 25 single origin specialty blends, 10 decaf, 44 loose leaf teas and 10 different varieties of sachets.

“I have to sell out of one of the single origins before I can bring in a new one,” Michael previously said. “Here, I won’t have to do that. When I see an exciting one, I can buy it and get it in here and start selling it.”

Customers will be able to try Poppets Coffee & Tea with the opening of the cafe space.

Tea will be available by the cup or pot in addition to sparkling teas and lemonades. They will also have classic, European-style coffee drinks.

The kitchen of the cafe will not be open. However, they are teaming up with local bakers.

A community hub

The upstairs portion of the building will be a “third place” (or “third space”) where customers can reserve a private room to study or work.

“We want it to be a place where you can come in and spend all day if you want to,” Michael previously said.

The couple is looking forward to welcoming people, becoming a community hub and showcasing their products.

“To be able to do anything we can dream of is really the exciting part,” Michael previously said. “The space is so large. Kettering is so great.”

Their long-term goal is to operate Poppets full-time and have multiple locations.

“We understand it’s long-term. We’ll get there,” Karen previously said. “We don’t have any doubts what we put together is going to be great, but it takes time.”

MORE DETAILS

The Kettering location will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Poppets Coffee & Tea will continue to operate 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St. in Dayton.

Their products can also be found at Blind Bob’s in Dayton, Blue Sky Coffee in Fairborn, Caffeine Carl at 2nd Street Market, Dot’s Market in Centerville and Kettering, Hedy & Company in Germantown and Target Dayton Ministries in Dayton.

For more information and updates, visit poppetscoffee.com or the business’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@PoppetsCoffee).

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

