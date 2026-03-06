Recycled art contest offers local students opportunity to promote sustainability

“It’s more than an art competition — it’s a hands-on lesson in rethinking waste and giving materials a second life," organizers noted in a press statement.

Students can enter individually or in teams of two, three or four, using reclaimed paper, cardboard, plastic, metal and other recyclable materials to design imaginative works. Recycled art entries must be designed and built with a focus on the use of recyclable materials.

Entries are judged on:

Percentage of art made from recyclable materials (paper, plastic, cardboard, and metal, etc.)

Originality (sculpture can be realistic or abstract)

Design and artistic impact (WOW factor!)

Complexity of sculpture

“This generation thinks of recycling and trash much different than my generation,” said Lorelei Hagans-Floyd, program specialist at the Montgomery County Environmental Learning Center. “Recycling and trash has moved to the forefront of their minds and how they can help and what they can imagine it to be.”

She also values the contest’s ability to motivate teachers who help their students bring their creativity to life through the power of artistic expression.

“Students get to create something fun out of recycled material but teachers are promoting the (importance) of students learning about recycling and turning their (creativity) into mind-blowing works of art,” Hagans-Floyd said. “All of the paper, plastic and cardboard their students use — they’re making something but they’re also learning something. They’re learning about sustainability, waste reduction, design, problem-solving and innovation. Expressing yourself through art is so important."

Divisions include Grades K–3, 4–6, and 7–12, with first, second and third-place awards in both individual and team categories. First-place winners receive a swag bag and an official proclamation from the Montgomery County Commissioners. The award ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2 at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 Deweese Parkway, Dayton.

Recycled art guidelines:

Recycled art cannot exceed 4 feet (wide), by 4 feet (long), by 4 feet (tall). Entries exceeding these limits will be disqualified.

Use of glass is not permitted.

All recycled materials must be visible to be counted in the judging process.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, April 15. Schools must register to participate in the contest. For more information, call 937-781-3065.

Recycled art drop-off date:

Deliver recycled art sculptures to the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.

The contest is also an extension of Montgomery County’s “Away” is Somewhere campaign which incorporates a toolkit and resources for schools, teachers and families reiterating the importance of recycling and composting. For more information about the campaign, visit montgomerycountyeco.org.

“Away isn’t the end of the story,” Hagans-Floyd said. “When you throw something away you release it from your hand but it’s not the end of the story. When we can get people to rethink waste today, we empower a generation to protect our tomorrow.”

To register for the contest or for more information, visit mcohio.org.