The Co launches Dayton Art Fair, seeks artists and items for holiday season

“Gone are the days of depending solely on artist donations for auction items,” organizers noted in a press release. “This innovative fair allows artists to maintain full ownership of their works while benefiting from enhanced visibility and financial support. By creating a platform for artists to engage directly with buyers and supporters, The Co is ensuring that their talents are recognized, valued, and rewarded.”

In addition to stressing partnerships with local galleries, artist collectives and businesses, inclusivity is also key.

“Through the fair’s open and inclusive environment, The Co seeks to break down barriers between artists and the public, making contemporary art more accessible and approachable,” organizers noted. “This shift in focus comes as The Co continues its mission to support emerging and established artists while fostering a vibrant and diverse arts community in Dayton.”

Community partners include Culture Works, Dayton Printmakers Cooperative, Dayton Society of Artists, Ed Dixon Gallery, GATHER by Ghostlight, Lula Belle Gifts, and 6888 Incubator among others.

In addition to curated selections of artwork by local and regional artists, the Dayton Art Fair will feature Artist Booths and Partner Pop-ups filled with paintings, sculptures, prints and other mixed-media works.

Sections of the Fair will also include:

• $50 and Under Mini-Fair — A fair within the Fair dedicated to affordable art for home, office, or gifting — all items $50 and under

• “FlatStock” / Matted photographs, prints and hand-screen printed items

• The Love Shack / Heart-themed sweets, savories and giftables

The event will also include live demonstrations, performances, and interactive opportunities to engage with artists and their creative processes.

The Dayton Art Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.

The festivities will kick off with a preview party from 6 to 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14. Ticket-buyers will be the first to preview the Fair, enjoy cocktails, live music, and a live auction. Tickets will go on sale soon.

Artists, designers, craftspeople, chefs, bakers, and more are invited to apply to feature their work at the Dayton Art Fair. Applications are free for current Co Members, and $10 for non-Members. Application and Membership information can be found at codayton.org/calls-for-entry. Application deadline is Friday, Nov. 1.

The Co is also seeking area cultural and community-minded volunteers to volunteer during the event in four-hour shifts. Perks include community volunteer credit, healthy snacks, and supporting our local artists. Volunteers can apply via The Co’s website at codayton.org/about-the-co/careers/ and are invited to attend the volunteer meet and greet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at The Co.

In related news the CoSHOP, operated by The Contemporary Dayton, is seeking Dayton and Ohio artist/artisan-created holiday-themed items, ornaments, and decor for consignment for the holiday season. All accepted items will be featured in the CoSHOP November 21 through December 21 and during several shopping celebrations, including HollyDays at The Arcade which will take place Dec. 11-13.

The CoSHOP features small works of fine art as well as a selection of design-and foodie-forward home goods, wearables, wellness items, and paper goods. SHOP items are selected on an ongoing basis through submission through the Co’s website codayton.org/call-for-entry. Items are accepted on consignment with artists receiving 60 percent of the retail sale of their item or items.

Artists and artisans can view more information and apply at codayton.org/call-for-entry/holiday or by stopping by The Co to pick up a submission packet. The Co is seeking items in the following categories: aromatherapy/botanicals, book arts, ceramics, clothing/wearable art, drawing, fiber/leather art, home furnishings, glass, jewelry/beadwork, jewelry/metalsmithing, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, wood, and novelty.

MORE DETAILS

The Contemporary Dayton is located at 25 W. Fourth St. For more information, call 937-224-3822 or visit codayton.org.