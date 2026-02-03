Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Chocolate and Bourbon Experience, Clark County Nash Bash, ‘Les Misérables’ and more

Festivals and gatherings

Clark County Nash Bash: 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 6 at 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield. More info: Fundraiser for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Clark County. Scheduled festivities include auctions, entertainment, food, a raffle and a bourbon pull.

YMCA Camp Kern Carnival Games: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 7 at 7251 Shull Road, Huber Heights. More info: Open house featuring a variety of activities for children and families. Event is free. No registration required.

Fourth annual Galentine’s Day Soiree: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 7 at 24 E. Franklin St., Centerville. More info: Upcoming event from Elevate Esthetics set to feature beauty experiences, specials, refreshments, local vendors and a a giveaway.

Ride or Die Date Night: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7 at 7220 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. More info: Free Valentine’s Day-themed event at Buckeye Harley-Davidson featuring activities for single guests and couples. There will also be prizes, free food and drink, raffles and more.

Music and Theater

‘The Cook-Off’ and ‘Bon Appétit’: Feb. 6-7 at UD’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton. More info: A production of two comedic operas themed around dining. “The Cook Off” tells the story of a televised cooking competition, while “Bon Appétit” depicts Julia Child baking her famous chocolate cake.

‘Les Misérables’ at the Schuster Center: Feb. 6-8 at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton: Touring performance of the famous Broadway musical based on the Victor Hugo novel about a French uprising during the 19th century.

The Dukes of Country: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at 50 W. Main St., Wilmington. More info: This ’80s and ‘90s county music throwback features covers of popular songs from the era. Performers will also use CB radios to interact with attendees.

A Vicious Cycle at The Brick Tap and Tavern: 8:30-midnight Feb. 7 at 7113 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights. More info: Rock performance featuring covers of songs from Pearl Jam, Sound Garden, Nirvana and other ‘90s and 2000s bands.

Food and dining

The Travelers Market Opening Day: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 6 at 18 N. Market St., Troy. More info: Grand opening of restaurant and store inspired by old-fashioned markets. From 4-8 p.m., there will be a fundraiser for the Laber of Love Pet Rescue.

Chocolate and Bourbon Experience: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 6 at 131 W. Main St., Tipp City. More info: Self-guided tour of Tipp City where guests will sample chocolates and bourbons at stops throughout the town. Check-in will be at Mauk Cabinets by Design.

St. Brigid Fish Fry and Monte Carlo Night: 6-11 p.m. Feb. 6 at 312 Fairground Road, Xenia. More info: Event featuring all you can eat fish, fries and coleslaw (while supplies last,) as well as a number of casino games and a silent auction. Admission also include four drink tickets. Event is only for those age 21 and older.

Other events

K-Pop Skate: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 6 at 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. More info: Event where RiverScape MetroPark’s ice rink will play songs from popular K-Pop groups. Guests are encouraged to bring merch of their favorite bands. At 7 p.m., there will be a dance workshop from Gem City K-Dance.

Bark N Bling: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 7 at 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton. More info: SISCSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center’s annual jewelry sale fundraiser. There will be a preview night 3-7 p.m. Feb. 6, featuring drinks and a raffle.