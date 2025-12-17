Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Winter Solstice events, holiday celebrations and more

Griswold Christmas Brunch

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 19-21

Location: 110 W. Franklin St., Centerville

Description: This weekend, Mudlick Tap House in Centerville will pay tribute to the famous holiday film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” with a special brunch event. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters from the movie, and a special menu will be served inspired by the Griswold family. During the meal, the eccentric Cousin Eddie will also make an appearance, taking photos with guests. Reservations can be made online.

The Taylor Party

When: 9-11:50 p.m. Dec. 19

Location: 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: This Friday, The Brightside Music Venue will host the Taylor Party, an event dedicated to all things Taylor Swift. Guests are encouraged to wear outfits themed to the artist’s different “eras” and dance alongside her biggest hits and fan-favorites. This event is only for those age 18 and older.

“A Year Without a Santa Claus” screening at The NEON

When: 11 a.m. Dec. 20

Location: 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: The NEON in Dayton will conclude its Family Holiday Film Series with “A Year Without A Santa Claus.” Tickets will go on sale at 10:15 a.m. Saturday and only one ticket will be sold per person. While supplies last, the theater will also give attendees a free Santa fidget ornament.

Yuletide on the Town Square

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 20

Location: 1408 OH 741, Lebanon

Description: During Saturday’s Yuletide on the Town Square event, The Harmon Museum in Lebanon will be turned into an indoor 19th-century town, complete with decorated shops and costumed characters. Gifts will also be given to younger guests.

Dayton Art Institute Food Tour

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 20

Location: 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Description: This upcoming tour at the Dayton Art Institute will look at the different portrayals of food found in several of the museum’s pieces. After the tour, guests will be able to customize their own charcuterie board. Tickets are limited.

Holiday Sip and Shop

When: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 20

Location: 41 Madison St., Dayton

Description: Saturday’s Holiday Sip and Shop will feature various local vendors including Wild Bloom Glass, Simple Times Mixers, Zuri Ali Art, Undaunted Things and more.

Woodland Lights Character Night

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20

Location: 845 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township

Description: Alongside its vast collection of light displays and scenes, The Woodland Lights in Washington Twp. will feature several costumed characters on Saturday night.

Twilight Tunes: A Winter Solstice Celebration

When: 7-11 p.m. Dec. 20

Location: 18 S. Jefferson St., Dayton

Description: Featuring winter-themed cocktails, various bite-sized dishes and live music, Twilight Tunes will commemorate the Winter Solstice Saturday night. There will also be games for guests to play during the event. One free drink is included with the price of admission.

Winter Solstice at SunWatch Village

When: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 21

Location: 2301 W. River Road, Dayton

Description: SunWatch Village will open early for free admission on Sunday morning to allow guests to view the Winter Solstice sunrise at approximately 7:54 a.m. As the sun begins to shine, a large cedar post in the center of the village plaza will begin to cast a shadow directly on the Solstice House. Researchers believe this alignment was deliberate and theories suggest village inhabitants would hold various ceremonies throughout the year. Guests will also receive free pastries and coffee. After the day begins, the museum will be open for regular hours from noon to 4 p.m.

Winter Solstice Hike

When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 21

Location: 2380 Kemp Road, Beavercreek

Description: Russ Nature Reserve will celebrate the Winter Solstice with a free hiking event Sunday night allowing guests to walk at their own pace along a lit trail. Refreshments and holiday treats will also be available while supplies last.

Seasonal Shorts

When: Dec. 19-21; 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Loft Theatre of Human Race Theatre Company, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Description: This adults-only experience features six short holiday plays by local playwrights Kelsey Celek, Chris Leyva, Marley Masterson, Aleah Vassell, Torie Wiggins and Robb Willoughby.