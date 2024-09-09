Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to the area in December: How to get tickets

Founded by the late Paul O’Neill, Trans-Siberian Orchestra is also committed to their philanthropic tradition of donating at least $1 from every ticket sold. This year, the band will surpass $20 million donated to charity.

“The Lost Christmas Eve” is based on the band’s double-platinum CD of the same name. The plot concerns a bitter, grieving old businessman wandering New York City alone on Christmas Eve.

“Once a rising star, he’d traded love, family, and joy for a life of solitude and regret. The tragic loss of his wife hardened his heart, pushing him away from his infant son and into decades of isolation. Then, a chance encounter with a mysterious girl led him to a life-altering phone call. His son, who he abandoned decades ago, was alive and caring for troubled newborns in a maternity ward. After seeking him out, the son gives a silent and forgiving gaze to his long-lost father. As they sit together, comforting innocent infants, a new reunited life together begins,” according to a news release.

“When I was working on ‘Lost Christmas Eve’ with Paul O’Neill, we talked a lot about time,” said Al Pitrelli, TSO music director and lead guitarist, in a press statement. “He said that losing money or things wasn’t as bad as losing time. Material losses can be recovered, but you can never get time back. That’s why he always thought it was never too late to change. Never too late for forgiveness.

“People can make things right, forgive each other and reconnect. ‘The Lost Christmas Eve’ is about that hope: it’s never too late for any of us,” he said.

Showtimes for this event are 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at ticketmaster.com and the Nutter Center Box Office, located at 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Greene Medical Foundation, AIM for the Handicapped and Miami Valley Spina Bifida Organization.