UD’s Glass Center wins green-friendly award and other arts news to know

Key design features for lighting, water usage, heat-recovery units, and using natural light and natural building materials help the building with energy savings, UD noted in a press release. The center also received recognition for using recycled materials or local materials to reduce shipping costs.

“By addressing quality of life, decarbonization and ecological conservation, the Roger Glass Center for the Arts exemplifies how sustainable practices can be integrated into community-enhancing projects,” said Rick Krysiak, University of Dayton vice president for facilities management and planning, in the release. “With local materials, energy-efficient designs and a focus on pedestrian access, the project sets a new standard for green building in the Dayton area.”

This year’s recipients will be recognized during an awards reception at the U.S. Green Building Council Ohio’s Building Transformation Forum on Dec. 12 in Columbus. The U.S. Green Building Council, LEED is the most widely used and trusted green-building rating system with more than 100,000 certified projects worldwide. LEED buildings save money, consume less energy, use less water, use fewer resources and provide better indoor environmental quality than traditional buildings.

In addition to holding a gold STARS rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), UD is part of Second Nature’s carbon and resilience commitments, which focus on carbon neutrality and climate adaptation to deal with a changing climate and resulting extremes, the Global Catholic Climate Movement, and the U.N. Global Compact. The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2025 Edition names UD one of the most environmentally responsible colleges in the nation as well. In 2014, a $12.5 million gift from the George and Amanda Hanley Foundation, the largest in University history, boosted many sustainability education initiatives and established the Hanley Sustainability Institute.

Brookville Community Theatre announces 2025 season

Brookville Community Theatre, which produced a lovely, heartfelt production of “Little Women: The Musical” Nov. 7-17 featuring breakthrough performances by Alexis Lambert (Jo March) and Anne Vandercook (Aunt March), celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025.

The troupe’s 2025 season will consist of: Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten’s comedy “Southern Hospitality” (Feb. 6-16, directed by Kendal Garrett with auditions slated Dec. 10-11, 2024); Lucille Fletcher’s mystery/thriller “Night Watch” (Apr. 3-13, directed by Saul Caplan with auditions slated Feb. 11-12); Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz and Peter Parnell’s musical “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (June 12-29, directed by James Nelson with auditions slated Apr. 8-9); James Nelson’s comedy “Married & Buried in Hog Holler” (Aug. 14-24, directed by James Nelson with auditions slated June 24-25); D.W. Gregory’s drama “Radium Girls” (Oct. 9-19, directed by Jonathan Emmert with auditions slated Aug. 19-20); and Joe Landry’s holiday drama “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” (Dec. 4-14, directed by Debbi Robbins with auditions slated Oct. 14-15).

Brookville Community Theatre is located at 770 Arlington Road in Brookville. For more information, visit thebct.org.

Dayton Music Club Christmas concert and luncheon

A variety of seasonal music will be offered courtesy of the Dayton Music Club at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Christ Church United Methodist, 3440 Shroyer Road in Kettering.

The Musical Menagerie vocal ensemble will render such selections as “Sing We Now of Christmas,” “Wexford Carol,” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “The Christmas Song.” The Menagerie consists of pianist Kristen Kosey and her adult singing children, Kathryn, Daniel, Kimberly, Karla, and Stephen. The program also features traditional favorites such as “O Holy Night” as well as the music of Vince Guaraldi and other jazz standards, concluding with a carol sing-along. Performers include Anna Hedges, Isabelle Ford, Kylene Terhune, John Wright, Aaron Mood, and Samee Griffith.

The concert is free and open to the public. Reservations are required for the noon luncheon with a cost of $20. For more information or to make a luncheon reservation, call 937-297-0463, email gwenbrubaker2017@gmail.com or visit daytonmusicclub.org.

‘Funny Girl’ comes to Cincinnati’s Aronoff Center

The national tour of “Funny Girl,” featuring Grammy winner Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice, Fanny Brice’s mother, will be presented through Dec. 1 at the Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati.

Featuring a radiant score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, the production features an updated book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, choreography by Ayodele Casel and Ellenore Scott, and direction by Michael Mayer. The score includes classics such as “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People.”

This bittersweet comedy tells the story of Fanny Brice, a girl from New York’s Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. “Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.”

For tickets or more information, visit cincinnati.broadway.com.