Urban Cheesesteak Co. announces opening date at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton

Customers can expect traditional Philly cheesesteaks served with provolone cheese or Cheese Whiz as well as other options such as chicken, plant-based beef, oxtail, turkey burnt ends or Korean BBQ.

For those staying away from carbs, the restaurant will have cheesesteak protein bowls featuring a saffron lemon, cilantro rice or cheesesteak wraps. Sides will include fries or chips.

The restaurant is teaming up with Sweetie’s Treats, a bakery owned by Greene’s 15-year-old daughter, Adrianne.

This is not the first time the owner has sold cheesesteaks. He added steak, salmon, jerk chicken and plant-based beef cheesesteaks to SOCA’s menu after many customer requests.

When asked what makes a good cheesesteak, he prioritized bread, seasoned meat and cheese.

“Those are kind of like the base of a good cheesesteak,” Greene said. “The texture (of the bread) is something that’ll hold up to the meat and the cheese and the moisture, but not too hard to where you can’t enjoy it. A real good Philly depends on the bread.”

The father-son duo wants to be a quick, convenient option for people on the go.

“West Social is a beacon of light on this side of the town,” Shafton Jr. said. “Once they started building this, I’ve seen this city light up in a way that I never could have expected.”

“At the end of the day, this is my community,” Greene said. “I want to see it grow, and I want to be a positive role model for my kids to see.”

He is also opening Haymarket Deli & Sweets on West Third Street, less than 100 yards west of the food hall. He’s expecting the deli to open next summer.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

