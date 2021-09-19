You can help! Stork’s Nest collects items for little ones

The organization also offers community baby showers that provide education. “This type of outreach is so important for our moms,” Christie says. “The moms love being around other moms and having an hour or so of love and attention.”

She says the baby showers and community education events are opportunities to take their organization’s resources on the road. “Transportation is definitely a burden for a lot of our families so we like to bring our resources to their communities and neighborhoods,” she explains. “Churches and recreation centers typically host our baby showers. We bring food and diaper bags that we fill with goodies as play games. We also add an educational element as well, while we have the moms there. We talk about topics such as safe sleep and breastfeeding.”

Here’s what they need

Pullups, all sizes, girls and boys

Baby wash/lotion

Baby washcloths/towels

Baby wipes

Toddler pajamas

Diapers in larger sizes, 4, 5, and 6

Baby food

Bottled water

Toddler clothes/PJs

Toddler underwear/socks

Gift cards to Walmart or Meijer

Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at 425 N. Findlay St., Dayton 45404. Contact Moriah Patton at 937-461-3625 for more information. If you call ahead, you’ll be advised where to leave your donations, typically in the lobby, and they will be picked up later. The organization also offers home pick ups, folks can leave the items on their porch and they will be picked up.

For more information, see www.daytonlife.org. If you click on the BuyBuy Baby button on the main page, you’ll see the baby registry for other needed items. From this site, the items will be shipped right to the pantry.

Other ways to help

Volunteers can help out in the pantry by stocking and preparing outfits for families. The organization is also looking for church liaisons willing to partner and support a mobile pantry at their site.

Those interested in volunteering in the pantry or helping with events can sign up on the website. See www.daytonlife.org

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.