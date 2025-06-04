1 dead in early-morning motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

A motorcyclist was killed in single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Montgomery County.
The crash was reported around midnight on East Whipp Road near Marshall Road in Washington Twp.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Their identity has not been released.
The cause of the crash was failure to control, the sheriff’s office said.
Centerville police also responded to the crash. Law enforcement officers spent approximately five hours working at the scene.
