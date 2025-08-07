12 mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus in Greene County

The previous three samples were from Jamestown, Xenia and Fairborn.

Public health will treat Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Fairborn and Xenia for mosquitoes on Monday and Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Spraying will take place at:

Beavercreek:

The area of Knollwood Drive to the north, North Longview Street to the east, Shadeland Avenue to the south and Grange Hall Road to the west (West Nile virus positive)

The area of Westwind Drive/Walnut Grove Lane to the north and Darst Road to the south and west

Angle’s Pass Park (West Nile virus positive)

Skyview Drive

Bellbrook:

Bellbrock Park (West Nile virus positive)

The area of Possum Run Road to the north, Clarkston Drive to the east, Clarkston Drive/Fowler Drive to the south and Lynlee Drive to the west (West Nile virus positive)

The area of Ohio 725 to the north, Regent Park to the east, Beechwood Drive to the south and South Linda Drive to the west (West Nile virus positive)

Fairborn:

All streets in Waterford Landing (West Nile virus positive)

The area of Hebble Avenue to the north, North Maple Street to the east, Dayton Drive to the south and Broad Street to the west.

The area of Grove Street to the north, Lowell Street to the east, Patterson Street to the south and Miami Avenue to the west

Xenia:

The area of Nebraska Drive/Texas Drive to the north, Common Drive/Wimbledon Street to the east, Bellbrook Avenue to the south and Colorado Drive to the west

Areas being sprayed that don’t have current West Nile virus positive samples either have a high concentration of mosquitoes or had positive samples in the past.

Treatment is weather permitting. Areas can’t be sprayed during rain and heavy winds.

People should avoid following the public health sprayer unless necessary.

Those who must follow should stay at least 200 feet behind the vehicle. Keep windows closed and turn the air conditioning to the maximum or re-circulate to help minimize any unwanted exposures.

Anyone who doesn’t want the area around their home to be treated should contact Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607 or ehpermits@greenecophoh.gov.