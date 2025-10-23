3 candidates vying for 2 spots on Miami Twp. board of trustees

“Being a great steward of taxpayer dollars to maintain our excellent public works, fire and police to keep our community safe while also growing for the future generations,” Barry said. “Everything needs to be done with residents and community members best interests at the forefront.

Drew Barry is the son of Trustee Doug Barry, who is not running for re-election as his term expires.

Bob Matthews, a former township trustee, was elected as fiscal officer in November 2023 and took office the following April. He faces allegations of attempting an unauthorized purchase of gold coins with township funds and attempting to retaliate against the finance director who flagged the transaction.

Matthews said voters should elect him because he, unlike other trustees, has “no other job to distract” him from the township.

Posey, a litigation partner at an area law firm, said voters can compare his professional experience and public service to those of the other candidates “and see the clear differences.”

“I have more than 20 years of experience serving the community as a lawyer, addressing problems for both businesses and individuals in a collaborative and cost-efficient manner,” said Posey, the race’s only incumbent trustee. “Since 2020, I have applied that same approach to serving the residents of Miami Twp., navigating the challenges of the pandemic, managing budget issues and developing long-term plans to ensure a safe and prosperous future.”

Barry said his top three priority topics, if elected, would be to ensure board members are fiscally responsible stewards of taxpayer money, maintain excellent public works, fire and police, and continue economic development “in a way that complements what is in place.”

He said those priorities are complementary of each other.

“Expanded development must be done with current developments in mind as not to overdevelop,” he said. “Any future endeavors should complement what is currently in place and not start competition between our great businesses in the township and balance the opinions and needs of all parties involved including community members and residents.”

Matthews, if elected said his top three priority projects would be amicably setting a lawsuit with Dean Gillispie, who was wrongly imprisoned for more than 20 years for crimes he didn’t commit, until courts exonerated him after discovering key evidence had been withheld.

In 2022, he was awarded $45 million, the largest wrongful conviction verdict in Ohio history.

Matthews said he would so by reaching out in “a professional, courteous manner.”

In addition to his property tax rebate plan and locating additional sources of revenue that are not property taxes, Matthews said he also advocates for installing solar systems to reduce the township’s “soaring electric bills.” To do so, he said he would use his electrical engineering degree to “design and develop a cost-effective solar implementation” for the township.

Posey said his top three priorities have have remained the same throughout his tenure.

That includes being “a prudent manager” of taxpayer funds, ensuring the township’s police department and the Miami Valley Fire District have the necessary equipment and personnel and maintaining and improving our township infrastructure, specifically our roads and parks.

Posey said he also plans to collaborate with potential future development partners to increase both housing and business opportunities.

“As a current trustee, I have addressed these priorities with a consistent and methodical approach,” he said. Matthews also touted a plan for a property tax rebate for township property owners, one he said trustees blocked.

“That investment plan would have produced more than twice the return of our current investments,” he said. “Altogether, the township has lost more than $2 million in six months because of their blocking my plan.”

Posey said Matthews has ignored that, since taking office as fiscal officer, he has been advised by state and county agencies that Ohio law prohibits townships from purchasing gold coins.

In March, Matthews attempted the transaction anyway, Posey said.

“Since then, Ohio courts, the auditor of State and the attorney general have all reaffirmed that Mr. Matthews’s attempt was unlawful,” Posey said. “The auditor and attorney general have also determined that his actions warrant his removal from his current office.”