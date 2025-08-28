Embattled Miami Twp. fiscal officer among candidates running for township trustee

Matthews, who served as Miami Twp. trustee from 2014 to 2017 before resigning, told the Dayton Daily News his decision to run for the board of trustees stems from disagreements with current trustees over financial strategies, particularly regarding gold investments.

“I decided to run when I felt that the current trustees were not doing anything to move us ahead in terms of improving our finances,” Matthews said.

He cited resistance from trustees to his efforts to pursue gold investments as a key factor.

Matthews said he made the decision to run about two months ago. When asked whether recent actions by trustees at the state level might influence voters, Matthews said, “It’s hard to say. Depends on how well I present my case.”

He added, “Not only are we losing substantial income, but they’re costing us a heck of a lot in legal fees to do this.”

In April, Miami Twp. trustees filed a complaint against Matthews, accusing him of violating state law in handling township funds.

In June, a judge blocked Matthews from making financial decisions or firing staff.

The Ohio Auditor of State investigated and, on Aug. 5, said it found “clear and convincing” evidence that Matthews acted without proper approval when he tried to buy $9.4 million in gold coins and moved $9.7 million from a township account to fund the purchase.

Matthews also allegedly attempted to fire a township employee without authority.

The auditor’s office findings were sent to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office this month along with a recommendation that the AGO look into removing Matthews from office.

The AGO told Dayton Daily News its investigation into Matthews remains ongoing and that it intends to issue its determination letter on or before Sept. 22.

According to Ohio law, if a township fiscal officer is removed from office, his or her job ends immediately and someone else would take over. In addition, that person can’t hold any public office for four years.

Matthews will face off against Miami Twp. Trustee President Terry Posey Jr. and newcomer Drew Barry, 24, who is the son of trustee Doug Barry.

Doug Barry, who previously served as trustee from 2012 to 2019, was appointed to replace John Morris, who resigned in September 2024. His term is set to expire this year.

Posey was appointed to the Miami Twp. Board of Trustees in January 2020 to fill a vacant term that expired in 2022. He was elected to office in November 2021 for a four-year term.

Posey said he is “always interested in having dedicated citizens run for public office.”

“If Bob Matthews was truly interested in serving as trustee, he should resign first as Fiscal Officer,” Posey said. “This would stop the expense the township and the state are incurring in addressing his actions in illegally transferring township money into an unauthorized investment.

“Otherwise, it just seems he hopes the voters ignore the Auditor of State has determined he should be removed from his current office and is hedging his bets should that happen.”

Drew Barry said he is running for office because “there’s not as many young people in the political world nowadays and I’d love to get the young person’s opinion, especially for Miami Twp.”

Regarding a campaign involving Matthews as a candidate, Barry said “I’m going to campaign my hardest against him and try to be one of the top two vote getters.”