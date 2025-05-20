3 facing charges after reportedly taking man to Englewood bank to rob him

Bond was set at $150,000 for Osborne and Ball-Murray. Mundy was released to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant and has been released on bond, according to court records.

On May 14, Englewood police responded to the Huntington Bank at 800 W. Wenger Road after a customer claimed he was driven to the bank under duress to withdraw a large amount of money, according to police.

Officers found the suspect vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and ordered the suspects to get out of the SUV.

The driver, Ball-Murray, and Mundy got out of the Jeep and followed commands.

Osborne got into the driver seat and tried to flee, but the Jeep became disabled, and Osborne fled on foot, according to court records. He was later arrested at an apartment complex nearby.

Officers found two handguns and an AR-style pistol in the Jeep.

When police spoke to the victim he explained he was in a car crash around three months ago and needed to file a claim for compensation.

He didn’t know how to file the claim and didn’t have a bank account, so he asked his friend, Ball-Murray, for help, according to court records.

He reportedly didn’t hear anything until May 14, when Ball-Murray arrived at his home and said Osborne and Mundy were helping create the bank account.

They told him he needed to verify the account and withdraw money, according to court documents. They allegedly claimed the money in the account was from a settlement a family member of theirs had received.

The victim told police this was the first time he knew a bank account had been created in his name.

“(He) advised he thought something was up, but went with them because he thought they would force him to go if he refused,” an affidavit read.

First, they went to a Huntington Bank in West Milton.

While inside, the man confirmed with a teller he had the account and the deposit was from his insurance settlement.

When he went back to the Jeep, he told the trio he wasn’t allowed to withdraw the money because the bank had to verify and authorize it, according to court records.

The trio reportedly said they’d take him to a bank in Englewood, but the man wanted to go home.

The man said the men were getting agitated and one was hitting the SUV’s dashboard. He explained he was getting suspicious and didn’t understand why they were getting mad over someone else’s money, according to court documents.

The trio took him to the Huntington Bank on West Wenger Road and reportedly told him to withdraw $9,800.

The man told police he thought the men would take him to another place, tell him to get out of the car, shoot him and then take all the money if he followed their directions, according to court records.

“He said they never threatened to do that, but by the way they were acting and taking into consideration that they were all armed, that’s what made him believe that was going to occur,” an affidavit read.

Once inside the Englewood bank, the man went to a teller and asked her to call the police.