3 wine dinners happening this month in the Dayton region: How to get tickets

🍴 PROOF // Vol. 2

WHEN: 6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 11 WHERE: Oak & Ember Farms, 2645 Olt Road in Dayton DETAILS: Oak & Ember Farms is hosting a multi-course culinary experience featuring chefs throughout the region. Chefs participating in this dinner include:

Jorge Guzmán, executive chef and partner at Sueño and Three Birds

Sarah Kirnon, a West Indian chef who founded Miss Ollie’s in Oakland, Calif.

Zack Weiner, co‑owner and co‑executive chef at Koji Burger

Floyd Adams, the national sales manager at Laureate Imports, a Slovenian wine company, will be on-site showcasing interesting Slovenian wines.

The seven-course wine dinner will benefit the Oak & Ember Farm foundation — fueling student programming and community initiatives. Tickets are $268.61 per person. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit eventbrite.com.

🍴 Orin Swift Wine Dinner

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22 WHERE: J. Alexander’s, 7970 Washington Village Drive in Washington Twp. DETAILS: J. Alexander’s is teaming up with Orin Swift Cellars for a wine dinner starting with a welcome cocktail featuring Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The dinner will include the following courses:

Crab Stuffed Shrimp paired with Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc from Russian River Valley

Parmesan Crisp Caesar Salad paired with Slander Pinot Noir from California

Steak Diane paired with Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley

Pot de Crème paired with Advice from John Merlot of California

Tickets are $150 per person. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit jalexanders.com/orin_swift_wine_dinner.

🍴 Supper for SICSA

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 WHERE: Meadowlark Restaurant, 5531 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. DETAILS: Meadowlark Restaurant is hosting a benefit dinner with all proceeds (besides alcohol sales) going to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center.

Guests will enjoy a variety of courses crafted by the following chefs:

Dave Rawson of Meadowlark

Liz Valenti of Wheat Penny

Jon Mezera of Resonant by Grist

Justin Mohler of Salt Block Biscuit Company

Carrie Walters of Dorothy Lane Market

Doors open at 4 p.m. with a silent auction following dinner.

Reservations are $200 per person. An additional $50 charge can be added for wine pairings.

A $20 deposit per person is required to reserve a spot. This will be refunded upon arrival. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit exploretock.com/meadowlark-dayton.

HOSTING YOUR OWN?

Others hosting wine dinners this month in the Dayton region may email details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.