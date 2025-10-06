3 wine dinners happening this month in the Dayton region: How to get tickets

Several chefs are teaming up this month to host a variety of wine dinners happening throughout the Dayton region.
Here’s what to expect:
🍴 PROOF // Vol. 2
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 11
WHERE: Oak & Ember Farms, 2645 Olt Road in Dayton
DETAILS: Oak & Ember Farms is hosting a multi-course culinary experience featuring chefs throughout the region. Chefs participating in this dinner include:
- Jorge Guzmán, executive chef and partner at Sueño and Three Birds
- Sarah Kirnon, a West Indian chef who founded Miss Ollie’s in Oakland, Calif.
- Zack Weiner, co‑owner and co‑executive chef at Koji Burger
Floyd Adams, the national sales manager at Laureate Imports, a Slovenian wine company, will be on-site showcasing interesting Slovenian wines.
The seven-course wine dinner will benefit the Oak & Ember Farm foundation — fueling student programming and community initiatives.
Tickets are $268.61 per person. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit eventbrite.com.
🍴 Orin Swift Wine Dinner
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22
WHERE: J. Alexander’s, 7970 Washington Village Drive in Washington Twp.
DETAILS: J. Alexander’s is teaming up with Orin Swift Cellars for a wine dinner starting with a welcome cocktail featuring Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
The dinner will include the following courses:
- Crab Stuffed Shrimp paired with Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc from Russian River Valley
- Parmesan Crisp Caesar Salad paired with Slander Pinot Noir from California
- Steak Diane paired with Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley
- Pot de Crème paired with Advice from John Merlot of California
Tickets are $150 per person. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit jalexanders.com/orin_swift_wine_dinner.
🍴 Supper for SICSA
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26
WHERE: Meadowlark Restaurant, 5531 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp.
DETAILS: Meadowlark Restaurant is hosting a benefit dinner with all proceeds (besides alcohol sales) going to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center.
Guests will enjoy a variety of courses crafted by the following chefs:
- Dave Rawson of Meadowlark
- Liz Valenti of Wheat Penny
- Jon Mezera of Resonant by Grist
- Justin Mohler of Salt Block Biscuit Company
- Carrie Walters of Dorothy Lane Market
Doors open at 4 p.m. with a silent auction following dinner.
Reservations are $200 per person. An additional $50 charge can be added for wine pairings.
A $20 deposit per person is required to reserve a spot. This will be refunded upon arrival. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit exploretock.com/meadowlark-dayton.
HOSTING YOUR OWN?
Others hosting wine dinners this month in the Dayton region may email details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.
About the Author