3 wine dinners happening this month in the Dayton region: How to get tickets

J. Alexander’s is teaming up with Orin Swift Cellars for a wine dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 7970 Washington Village Drive in Washington Twp. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

1 hour ago
Several chefs are teaming up this month to host a variety of wine dinners happening throughout the Dayton region.

Here’s what to expect:

🍴 PROOF // Vol. 2

WHEN: 6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 11

WHERE: Oak & Ember Farms, 2645 Olt Road in Dayton

DETAILS: Oak & Ember Farms is hosting a multi-course culinary experience featuring chefs throughout the region. Chefs participating in this dinner include:

  • Jorge Guzmán, executive chef and partner at Sueño and Three Birds
  • Sarah Kirnon, a West Indian chef who founded Miss Ollie’s in Oakland, Calif.
  • Zack Weiner, co‑owner and co‑executive chef at Koji Burger
Floyd Adams, the national sales manager at Laureate Imports, a Slovenian wine company, will be on-site showcasing interesting Slovenian wines.

The seven-course wine dinner will benefit the Oak & Ember Farm foundation — fueling student programming and community initiatives.

Tickets are $268.61 per person. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit eventbrite.com.

🍴 Orin Swift Wine Dinner

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22

WHERE: J. Alexander’s, 7970 Washington Village Drive in Washington Twp.

DETAILS: J. Alexander’s is teaming up with Orin Swift Cellars for a wine dinner starting with a welcome cocktail featuring Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The dinner will include the following courses:

  • Crab Stuffed Shrimp paired with Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc from Russian River Valley
  • Parmesan Crisp Caesar Salad paired with Slander Pinot Noir from California
  • Steak Diane paired with Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley
  • Pot de Crème paired with Advice from John Merlot of California

Tickets are $150 per person. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit jalexanders.com/orin_swift_wine_dinner.

🍴 Supper for SICSA

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26

WHERE: Meadowlark Restaurant, 5531 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp.

DETAILS: Meadowlark Restaurant is hosting a benefit dinner with all proceeds (besides alcohol sales) going to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center.

Guests will enjoy a variety of courses crafted by the following chefs:

  • Dave Rawson of Meadowlark
  • Liz Valenti of Wheat Penny
  • Jon Mezera of Resonant by Grist
  • Justin Mohler of Salt Block Biscuit Company
  • Carrie Walters of Dorothy Lane Market

Doors open at 4 p.m. with a silent auction following dinner.

Reservations are $200 per person. An additional $50 charge can be added for wine pairings.

A $20 deposit per person is required to reserve a spot. This will be refunded upon arrival. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit exploretock.com/meadowlark-dayton.

HOSTING YOUR OWN?

Others hosting wine dinners this month in the Dayton region may email details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

