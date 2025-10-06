Chinese restaurant in Centerville to close after 30 years

“This decision was not made lightly,” an Oct. 1 Facebook post stated. “Due to ongoing health issues, we have made the difficult choice to retire and focus on our well-being. We are incredible grateful for the unwavering support and loyalty you have shown us over the years. It has been an honor to be a part of your lives and your community.”

The Lin Family originally opened China Dynasty in July 1995 with a selection of Szechuan, Hunan, Mandarin, Thai and sushi delicacies.

Explore 7 Brew Coffee to expand regional presence with Miamisburg location

The restaurant was known for its gluten-free options such as General Tso’s Chicken, Sweet & Sour Chicken, Sesame Chicken and Orange Chicken.

The owners said they have had the privilege of serving generations of families.

“For over three decades, this place has been more than just a restaurant; it has been a home away from home, a place for first dates, family celebrations, and everyday moments,” the post said.

Longtime customers were sad to hear the news, but wished the family the best of luck in the future.

“Wishing you the best in your retirement. You have provided us all with such wonderful service and memories over your 30 years here,” Jenny Deis Bowell wrote in a comment on the post. “Thank you so very much! We will definitely be in to dine with you again before you go.”

“We’ve always had an amazing experience with you guys,” Kristen Ellinger Franks said. “The food was delicious and I appreciated your gluten free options (I have celiac).”

“This place has been my Friday evening comfort — a glass of wine after a long week, a delicious meal made with care, and always a warm greeting from the kindest owners,“ Young Kim wrote. ”China Dynasty was more than a restaurant. It was a place of quality, cleanliness, and heart."

The owners said it has been an honor to serve their customers.

“Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your lives and for making our dream a reality for so long. The memories and friendships we’ve made will be cherished forever.”