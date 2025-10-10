31 restaurants, bars participate in ‘Drink Pink’ campaign to support Breast Wishes Foundation

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

Participating businesses were asked to design a pink drink to be promoted throughout October.

The only requirement was to have the drink be pink. It could be a cocktail, mocktail or seasonal favorite.

A portion of the proceeds from each drink sold goes to the Breast Wishes Foundation to help the nonprofit organization with their mission of supporting those living with breast cancer.

Participating establishments include:

Belle of Dayton Distillery, 122 Van Buren St. in Dayton

Black Rock Bar & Grill, 2745 Fairfield Commons Blvd. in Beavercreek

Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St. in Dayton

Bravo Italian Kitchen, 5045 Deerfield Blvd. in Mason, 2770 Miamisburg Centerville in Miami Twp., and 9436 Waterfront Drive in West Chester

Brio Italian Grille, 7600 Gibson St. in Liberty Twp.

Carmichael’s Pub, 3011 Wayne Ave. in Dayton

Club Oceano, 4429 Cedar Park Drive in Beavercreek

Country Club of the North, 1 Club North Drive in Xenia

Courtyard Bistro at Marriott, 2777 Fairfield Commons Blvd. in Beavercreek

Crafted & Cured, 8 S. Market St. in Troy

Double Tree by Hilton The Wright Place, 2800 Presidential Drive in Fairborn

Fraternal Order of Eagles #2022, 225 E. Main St. in Eaton

Haren’s Market, 2 E. Main St. in Troy

Heather’s Cafe, 505 S. Main St. in Springboro

The Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp.

Joui Wine, 117 E. Third St. in Dayton

Knollwood Tavern, 3833 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek

Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St. in Dayton

Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery, 520 E. Fifth St. in Dayton

Mack’s Tavern, 381 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp.

Manna, 61 W. Franklin St. in Centerville

Packy’s Sports Bar & Grill, 10823 Chidlaw Road in Fairborn

The Phone Booth Lounge, 1912 E. Whipp Road #2920 in Kettering

Speakeasy Miso, 101 W. Main St. in Troy

Tender Mercy, 607 E. Third St. in Dayton

Thai Village, 5201 Cornerstone North Blvd. in Centerville

Wandering Griffin Brewery & Pub, 3725 Presidential Drive in Beavercreek

Wheat Penny Oven & Bar, 515 Wayne Ave. in Dayton

Brio Italian Grille at 1 Levee Way Suite 1140 in Newport, Ky. is also participating.

“The creativity and community spirit have been incredible,” said Marketing Director Marne Harding. “Seeing how each location has embraced the campaign, from crafting gorgeous pink drinks to coming up with unique and fun names like the ‘Molly Ringwald,’ ‘Pink Warrior’ and ‘Breast in Show.’ It has been truly inspiring. There’s something powerful about watching our community come together in such a joyful, lighthearted way to support those facing something so heavy."

This is the first year for the campaign.

“Our goal is to raise awareness, build strong community partnerships and lay the foundation for a long-standing annual tradition,” Harding said.

Snyder, who lives in Vandalia, founded the organization with her sister, Mandi Moore, after their older sister, Kelli James, lost her battle with breast cancer in 2006 at the age of 40.

Their first project, “5K for Kelli,” raised money for local charities that help women with breast cancer but in 2017 the fundraising focus was changed to help grant as many “breast wishes” as possible.

“When you Drink Pink, you’re helping grant joy-filled wishes for those living with breast cancer right here in our community,” Harding said.