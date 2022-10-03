5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

Declare Dayton is a non-profit group of churches whose stated mission is “uniting the church to transform communities.” It was that mission, members said, that drove them to march 1.5 miles through downtown from Courthouse Square to Levitt Pavilion.

“We are reaching out to the community, and that’s what this event is about,” said Pat Stearns, a Dayton resident who belongs to Living Word Church. “Community, churches coming together, people coming together, to make a difference — becoming one.”

Let the chucking commence: AFLCMC hosts ‘pumpkin chuck’ Oct. 15

Ready to witness the annual chucking of pumpkins?

If so, you’re in luck. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s 17th Annual Pumpkin Chuck event will be 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Spectators can enter through the Spinning Road Gate at 5901 Airway Road Riverside, near the museum area flightline.

Centerville woman’s volunteer efforts ‘best thing’ she could think of doing

For Shirley Oglesbee, kindness is something that needs to be done.

That’s why the 87-year-old Centerville resident has been volunteering with Hannah’s Treasure Chest since 2011 after a four-decade career in retail.

Hannah’s Treasure Chest is dedicated to “enriching the lives of children in need by providing care packages of clothes, shoes, books, safety equipment and hygiene items, including diapers, through a network of more than 70 partners throughout Southwest Ohio.”

Christmas Tree needed for University of Dayton

Here’s nice news: Christmas on Campus, an annual project organized by University of Dayton students, is back in business!

The last “completely normal” event was held in December 2019. “During the pandemic, the celebration continued but in a slightly different way,” explains Caitlin Walsh, a senior at the University of Dayton and member of the Decorations Committee. “In 2020 the committee worked with UD students to create small activities to send to the schools as well as writing a children’s book centered around Christmas.”

Last year, she says, the event was open to the public and allowed Dayton families to come and enjoy all the traditional activities. “Although there were no buddies matched together, UD students were able to purchase gifts for the first and second graders and drop them off at their individual schools. This year the event is back to its full glory with over 2,000 children being bussed to campus and getting paired with a UD student! "

PHOTOS: New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival

Lindsey Woods holds out her arms as Val Herdman pushes her in a recliner on wheels down Main Street in New Carlisle Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. One of the highlights of the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival every year is the Jim Slanker Memorial Chair Races. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

