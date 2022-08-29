5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

Huber Heights City Council in June approved a purchase agreement with Oakes Tree Development for a parcel of land located adjacent to the park’s east edge. The acreage is situated just south of Longfellow Avenue near its intersection with Harshmanville Road.

Though the 9-acre parcel is within the boundaries of Riverside, it is currently only accessible via Harshmanville Road, which is owned by Huber Heights. The section of land to be purchased is part of a larger 31-acre parcel owned by Oakes Tree. The 9 acres are divided from the rest of the parcel roughly from north to south by a creek and surrounding trees.

READ THE FULL STORY

Cancer diagnosis leads man to embrace running in sandals, develop healthy lifestyle

Combined Shape Caption The Kreill family in 2020. L-R Lindsey, Kreill, Megan Kreill, Randy Kreill, Arin Kreill, Emma Kreill. Hoping to have a health span and life span to enjoy our girls future and support my wife any way possible. Combined Shape Caption The Kreill family in 2020. L-R Lindsey, Kreill, Megan Kreill, Randy Kreill, Arin Kreill, Emma Kreill. Hoping to have a health span and life span to enjoy our girls future and support my wife any way possible.

Unlike heart disease, which experts say is almost 80% preventable through lifestyle changes, some cancer occurrence is often not related to any particular cause. But Randy Kreill of Beavercreek, decided he wanted to have more control over his future, when a cancer diagnosis in 2004 turned his world upside down.

After graduating from Wright State University in 1984 with a degree in marketing, Kreill began to build his career, beginning with a stint in subscription sales with the Dayton Daily News and eventually becoming a successful account executive.

“I resigned in January of 2003 to raise my three daughters full time,” Kreill said. “Then the next year, I was diagnosed with an aggressive form of thyroid cancer.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Driver of Ford Model-T hit and injured in Darke County wreck

A driver of Ford Model-T was injured Saturday afternoon in an accident at the intersection of Wildcat and Palestine Union City roads in Darke County.

A 2008 maroon Buick driven west by Mary Mote, 66, on Wildcat Road after pulling from a stop sign around 12:57 p.m. failed to yield the right of way to a 1923 Model-T driven by Jeffrey Mote, 51, south on Palestine Union City Road, a release from the Darke County sheriff’s office said.

Jeffery Mote was flown by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. Mary Mote was not injured. Jeffery Mote’s condition is not known at this time.

READ THE FULL STORY

Sale of family business called a Kettering ‘staple’ stirs emotions

Combined Shape Caption Ivy Schuerholz is busy at her desk, working for the business that started in the basement of her home in 1974. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Ivy Schuerholz is busy at her desk, working for the business that started in the basement of her home in 1974. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

KETTERING — Charley Schuerholz grew up alongside his parents’ printing equipment, which was a part of his family’s home many years before he was.

Not surprisingly, the decision to sell the printing company that evolved from a hobby of Bill and Ivy Schuerholz in the 1940s wasn’t an easy one.

“My parents were a huge part of this business. They started the business,” the 58-year-old Kettering native and Fairmont West High School grad said.

READ THE FULL STORY

Trial to start in Pike County killings; 5 things to know

Combined Shape Caption FILE—In this file photo from Nov. 28, 2018, George Wagner IV, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after his arraignment at the Pike County Courthouse, in Waverly, Ohio. Wagner, his parents and brother were charged in the 2016 shootings of eight members of the Rhoden family. Ohio Judge Randy Deering on Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, denied a request by lawyers for Wagner to dismiss his aggravated murder charges, thereby keeping the death penalty on the table for the man accused in the slayings of eight people from a single family. The lawyers said Wagner's brother, who pleaded guilty this year in the shootings, admitted to killing five of the victims and that George Wagner IV didn't kill anyone.(Robert McGraw//The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Robert McGraw Credit: Robert McGraw Combined Shape Caption FILE—In this file photo from Nov. 28, 2018, George Wagner IV, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after his arraignment at the Pike County Courthouse, in Waverly, Ohio. Wagner, his parents and brother were charged in the 2016 shootings of eight members of the Rhoden family. Ohio Judge Randy Deering on Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, denied a request by lawyers for Wagner to dismiss his aggravated murder charges, thereby keeping the death penalty on the table for the man accused in the slayings of eight people from a single family. The lawyers said Wagner's brother, who pleaded guilty this year in the shootings, admitted to killing five of the victims and that George Wagner IV didn't kill anyone.(Robert McGraw//The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Robert McGraw Credit: Robert McGraw

The trial for a man accused of taking part in killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 could start this week.

Jury selection is expected to wrap up Monday in the murder trial for George Wagner IV, the older son of George “Billy” Wagner III and Angela Wagner. They and younger son Edward “Jake” Wagner are all accused of conspiring in the murders.

George Wagner is the first of the four to go on trial. Here are five things to know about the case:

READ THE FULL STORY