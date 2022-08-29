5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.
Huber Heights to expand Thomas Cloud Park by 9 acres
In a deal with a private developer, the city of Huber Heights will purchase 9 acres of property in Riverside for the expansion of Thomas Cloud Park.
Huber Heights City Council in June approved a purchase agreement with Oakes Tree Development for a parcel of land located adjacent to the park’s east edge. The acreage is situated just south of Longfellow Avenue near its intersection with Harshmanville Road.
Though the 9-acre parcel is within the boundaries of Riverside, it is currently only accessible via Harshmanville Road, which is owned by Huber Heights. The section of land to be purchased is part of a larger 31-acre parcel owned by Oakes Tree. The 9 acres are divided from the rest of the parcel roughly from north to south by a creek and surrounding trees.
Cancer diagnosis leads man to embrace running in sandals, develop healthy lifestyle
Unlike heart disease, which experts say is almost 80% preventable through lifestyle changes, some cancer occurrence is often not related to any particular cause. But Randy Kreill of Beavercreek, decided he wanted to have more control over his future, when a cancer diagnosis in 2004 turned his world upside down.
After graduating from Wright State University in 1984 with a degree in marketing, Kreill began to build his career, beginning with a stint in subscription sales with the Dayton Daily News and eventually becoming a successful account executive.
“I resigned in January of 2003 to raise my three daughters full time,” Kreill said. “Then the next year, I was diagnosed with an aggressive form of thyroid cancer.”
Driver of Ford Model-T hit and injured in Darke County wreck
A driver of Ford Model-T was injured Saturday afternoon in an accident at the intersection of Wildcat and Palestine Union City roads in Darke County.
A 2008 maroon Buick driven west by Mary Mote, 66, on Wildcat Road after pulling from a stop sign around 12:57 p.m. failed to yield the right of way to a 1923 Model-T driven by Jeffrey Mote, 51, south on Palestine Union City Road, a release from the Darke County sheriff’s office said.
Jeffery Mote was flown by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. Mary Mote was not injured. Jeffery Mote’s condition is not known at this time.
Sale of family business called a Kettering ‘staple’ stirs emotions
KETTERING — Charley Schuerholz grew up alongside his parents’ printing equipment, which was a part of his family’s home many years before he was.
Not surprisingly, the decision to sell the printing company that evolved from a hobby of Bill and Ivy Schuerholz in the 1940s wasn’t an easy one.
“My parents were a huge part of this business. They started the business,” the 58-year-old Kettering native and Fairmont West High School grad said.
Trial to start in Pike County killings; 5 things to know
The trial for a man accused of taking part in killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 could start this week.
Jury selection is expected to wrap up Monday in the murder trial for George Wagner IV, the older son of George “Billy” Wagner III and Angela Wagner. They and younger son Edward “Jake” Wagner are all accused of conspiring in the murders.
George Wagner is the first of the four to go on trial. Here are five things to know about the case:
