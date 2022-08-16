5 recent Kettering business stories making headlines

Here is a roundup of recent stories about Kettering that have been making news.
Longtime Kettering business set to close later this month
Credit: JIM NOELKER
A Kettering business that has become part of the fabric of the community will shut down for good later this month after decades of serving its residents.
John and Joyce Strehle, who are closing Strehle’s Dry Cleaning & Shoe Repair when its lease expires at the end of the month, said the business has been a great way to not only work together and see each other every day for more than five decades, but also forge lifelong bonds with customers.
“You get to know the people,” John Strehle said. “You see them every week, every couple of weeks. You just see them that often, you get to know them and develop a lot of good friends.”
Popular Ohio restaurant chain plans new site in Kettering
Credit: FILE
Plans are in the works for a City Barbeque restaurant at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane.
City of Kettering records show the popular Ohio-based restaurant chain intends to renovate the vacant 3,460 square-foot building next to Delco Park.
An outdoor patio will be added with capacity of the restaurant expected to be about 60-70, a project officials said.
Kroger lease to bring changes to long-vacant Kettering restaurant
Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF
The section of Eichelberger Shopping Center in Kettering where the former Friendly’s restaurant sits vacant has been leased to Kroger, with changes expected for the first time in nearly eight years.
The Cincinnati-based national retailer has agreed to rent the 500 E. Stroop Road site, said attorney Gary Froelich, trustee for shopping center property. The building housed Friendly’s, which was closed in late 2014 as part of a shutdown of several restaurants for the national chain.
While deferring to Kroger on specific plans, Froelich said he understands Kroger intends to demolish the building and expand its parking lot, something the city said has long been discussed.
Large Kettering building demolished; $22M in housing planned at site
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Two new Kettering apartment buildings estimated to cost a combined $22 million-plus call for 103 units at the former Ohio Bell/AT&T building site on Woodman Drive.
The AT&T building was recently demolished at 3233 Woodman Drive, roughly across from the Woodman Lanes bowling center. The Lofts, a project involving County Corp and the Oberer Companies, will be general workforce occupancy affordable housing, while The Senior Village, involving St. Mary Development Corp. and Oberer, will offer affordable housing to those 55 and older, officials said.
Those involved with both projects cited a shortage for such housing and a good location.
Paving to start on busy roadway in Beavercreek, Kettering
Credit: JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Final paving for the County Line Road widening, a project that started more than a year ago, is planned to begin Wednesday with traffic congestion expected.
The city of Kettering announced Tuesday on its website the $2.6 million investment it is partnering on with Beavercreek to expand access and jobs to Miami Valley Research Park is reaching its final stages.
Milling and paving work will last about 10 days, depending on weather, officials said.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Kettering city manager job applicants set for review; mayor wants interviews next month
Credit: FILE
KETTERING — Applicants for Kettering’s city manager job are set to be reviewed Monday as the search for Mark Schwieterman’s successor enters a new phase.
Nine candidates had applied as of Thursday for the job Schwieterman, 57, is leaving in late-December after 16 years, said David Krings, a contractor and Midwest regional manager for Slavin Management Consultants.
Krings said he and Robert Slavin, president of the Georgia-based business hired by Kettering to guide the search, will examine the applicants’ qualifications.