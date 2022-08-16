5 recent Kettering business stories making headlines

“You get to know the people,” John Strehle said. “You see them every week, every couple of weeks. You just see them that often, you get to know them and develop a lot of good friends.”

Popular Ohio restaurant chain plans new site in Kettering

Documents have been submitted for a City Barbeque at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering records show.

Plans are in the works for a City Barbeque restaurant at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane.

City of Kettering records show the popular Ohio-based restaurant chain intends to renovate the vacant 3,460 square-foot building next to Delco Park.

An outdoor patio will be added with capacity of the restaurant expected to be about 60-70, a project officials said.

Kroger lease to bring changes to long-vacant Kettering restaurant

Eichelberger Shopping Center land in Kettering on which the vacant former Friendly's restaurant sits has been leased to Kroger with changes expected for the first time in nearly eight years.

The section of Eichelberger Shopping Center in Kettering where the former Friendly’s restaurant sits vacant has been leased to Kroger, with changes expected for the first time in nearly eight years.

The Cincinnati-based national retailer has agreed to rent the 500 E. Stroop Road site, said attorney Gary Froelich, trustee for shopping center property. The building housed Friendly’s, which was closed in late 2014 as part of a shutdown of several restaurants for the national chain.

While deferring to Kroger on specific plans, Froelich said he understands Kroger intends to demolish the building and expand its parking lot, something the city said has long been discussed.

Large Kettering building demolished; $22M in housing planned at site

Plans for new senior housing in Kettering include 51 units on three floors at the former site of the Ohio Bell/AT&T building on Woodman Drive.

Two new Kettering apartment buildings estimated to cost a combined $22 million-plus call for 103 units at the former Ohio Bell/AT&T building site on Woodman Drive.

The AT&T building was recently demolished at 3233 Woodman Drive, roughly across from the Woodman Lanes bowling center. The Lofts, a project involving County Corp and the Oberer Companies, will be general workforce occupancy affordable housing, while The Senior Village, involving St. Mary Development Corp. and Oberer, will offer affordable housing to those 55 and older, officials said.

Those involved with both projects cited a shortage for such housing and a good location.

Paving to start on busy roadway in Beavercreek, Kettering

Final paving for the County Line Road widening project is set to start Wednesday and last about 10 days, depending on the weather, the city of Kettering said on its website Tuesday. The joint project between Beavercreek and Kettering began in June 2021.

Final paving for the County Line Road widening, a project that started more than a year ago, is planned to begin Wednesday with traffic congestion expected.

The city of Kettering announced Tuesday on its website the $2.6 million investment it is partnering on with Beavercreek to expand access and jobs to Miami Valley Research Park is reaching its final stages.

Milling and paving work will last about 10 days, depending on weather, officials said.

Kettering city manager job applicants set for review; mayor wants interviews next month

Kettering has voted to keep its fireworks ban and seek $850,000 more to help south suburban residents with emergency rental funds.

KETTERING — Applicants for Kettering’s city manager job are set to be reviewed Monday as the search for Mark Schwieterman’s successor enters a new phase.

Nine candidates had applied as of Thursday for the job Schwieterman, 57, is leaving in late-December after 16 years, said David Krings, a contractor and Midwest regional manager for Slavin Management Consultants.

Krings said he and Robert Slavin, president of the Georgia-based business hired by Kettering to guide the search, will examine the applicants’ qualifications.

