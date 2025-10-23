5 things to do to celebrate Halloween in Dayton this weekend

Downtown Dayton is kicking off a Halloween-filled weekend tonight at Courthouse Square.
Festivities will continue through Sunday with a bar crawl, Hauntfest, brunch, arts and crafts, trick-or-treating, costume contests and much more.
Here’s what to expect:
👻 CURIO SOCIAL: MONSTER MASH
WHEN: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23
WHERE: Courthouse Square
DETAILS: The finale for the 2025 CURIO season is getting a little spooky.
Join the Downtown Dayton Partnership at Courthouse Square for some pre-Halloween fun with cocktails from Lily’s Dayton, food from the Lumpia Queen, zombie caricatures, paint your pet sugar skulls, trivia, PLINKO and more.
Sara K. Kaushal, author of Dayton Ghosts & Legends, will also be on site during the event.
Costumes are encouraged. Dayton merch and local gift cards will be up for grabs.
For more information, visit downtowndayton.org/event/curio-social-monster-mash.
👻 BOO & BREW
WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24
WHERE: The Water Street District
DETAILS: The Water Street District is hosting its third annual Boo & Brew event, a Halloween-themed bar crawl featuring multiple stops throughout the district.
Participants can begin by picking up a koozie and Water Street District Pint Path Passport at Pins Mechanical Co.
After visiting five of the businesses listed below and taking a photo at each location, participants must return their passport by 9 p.m. to Pins Mechanical Co. to claim a 2025 Boo & Brew t-shirt and be entered to win prizes.
- Brixx Ice Company
- Dayton Barrel Works
- Dayton Beer Company
- Little Fish Brewing Company
- Sueño
- Tender Mercy
- Southern Belle
- The Foundry Rooftop
- Warped Wing
- The Barrel House
- The Silos
- Pins Mechanical Co.
- Mikey’s Late Night Slice
- Joui Wine
Those sharing photos on Instagram or Facebook should tag @waterstreetdayton.
👻 HAUNTFEST
WHEN: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 25
WHERE: The Oregon District
DETAILS: The 39th annual Hauntfest, hosted by the Oregon District Business Association, is back with live street entertainment, food trucks, DORA cocktails and more.
This year’s theme is “witches,” so bring a broomstick or cauldron. During the event, a costume contest with cash prizes will crown the Best Witch, Best Group and Best Overall Costume.
This event is for those 21 and older. Tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 at the gate.
Hauntfest has a strict weapons-free policy. No weapons, real or fake, will be permitted.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit theoregondistrict.org/hauntfest.
👻 BOO-ZY BLOCK PARTY
WHEN: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26
WHERE: The Fire Blocks District
DETAILS: Start the day by checking in at Joui Wine where participants will receive a drink ticket and scavenger hunt game.
Head over to Salt Block Biscuit Co. for brunch before stopping by Now and Zen DIY Studio to create a succulent pumpkin centerpiece.
Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes and scavenger hunt winners.
This event is for all ages and family friendly. Tickets are $53 and includes a brunch buffet, mimosa or nonalcoholic drink, succulent building workshop and games.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit exploretock.com/joui-wine-dayton.
👻 TRICK-OR-TREAT & PUMPKIN DECORATING
WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26
WHERE: 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St.
DETAILS: Dress up in a Halloween costume and trick-or-treat with the vendors at 2nd Street Market.
Free pumpkins will be available to decorate with craft supplies provided.
For more information, visit metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market.
