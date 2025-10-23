5 things to do to celebrate Halloween in Dayton this weekend

Here’s what to expect:

👻 CURIO SOCIAL: MONSTER MASH

WHEN: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 WHERE: Courthouse Square DETAILS: The finale for the 2025 CURIO season is getting a little spooky.

Join the Downtown Dayton Partnership at Courthouse Square for some pre-Halloween fun with cocktails from Lily’s Dayton, food from the Lumpia Queen, zombie caricatures, paint your pet sugar skulls, trivia, PLINKO and more.

Sara K. Kaushal, author of Dayton Ghosts & Legends, will also be on site during the event.

Costumes are encouraged. Dayton merch and local gift cards will be up for grabs.

For more information, visit downtowndayton.org/event/curio-social-monster-mash.

👻 BOO & BREW

WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 WHERE: The Water Street District DETAILS: The Water Street District is hosting its third annual Boo & Brew event, a Halloween-themed bar crawl featuring multiple stops throughout the district.

Participants can begin by picking up a koozie and Water Street District Pint Path Passport at Pins Mechanical Co.

After visiting five of the businesses listed below and taking a photo at each location, participants must return their passport by 9 p.m. to Pins Mechanical Co. to claim a 2025 Boo & Brew t-shirt and be entered to win prizes.

Brixx Ice Company

Dayton Barrel Works

Dayton Beer Company

Little Fish Brewing Company

Sueño

Tender Mercy

Southern Belle

The Foundry Rooftop

Warped Wing

The Barrel House

The Silos

Pins Mechanical Co.

Mikey’s Late Night Slice

Joui Wine

Those sharing photos on Instagram or Facebook should tag @waterstreetdayton.

👻 HAUNTFEST

WHEN: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 25 WHERE: The Oregon District DETAILS: The 39th annual Hauntfest, hosted by the Oregon District Business Association, is back with live street entertainment, food trucks, DORA cocktails and more.

This year’s theme is “witches,” so bring a broomstick or cauldron. During the event, a costume contest with cash prizes will crown the Best Witch, Best Group and Best Overall Costume.

This event is for those 21 and older. Tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 at the gate.

Hauntfest has a strict weapons-free policy. No weapons, real or fake, will be permitted.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit theoregondistrict.org/hauntfest.

👻 BOO-ZY BLOCK PARTY WHEN: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 WHERE: The Fire Blocks District DETAILS: Start the day by checking in at Joui Wine where participants will receive a drink ticket and scavenger hunt game.

Head over to Salt Block Biscuit Co. for brunch before stopping by Now and Zen DIY Studio to create a succulent pumpkin centerpiece.

Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes and scavenger hunt winners.

This event is for all ages and family friendly. Tickets are $53 and includes a brunch buffet, mimosa or nonalcoholic drink, succulent building workshop and games.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit exploretock.com/joui-wine-dayton.

👻 TRICK-OR-TREAT & PUMPKIN DECORATING WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 WHERE: 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St. DETAILS: Dress up in a Halloween costume and trick-or-treat with the vendors at 2nd Street Market.

Free pumpkins will be available to decorate with craft supplies provided.

For more information, visit metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market.