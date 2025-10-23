Breaking: 5 things to do to celebrate Halloween in Dayton this weekend

5 things to do to celebrate Halloween in Dayton this weekend

Dayton’s Water Street District is once again hosting its Boo and Brew Halloween-themed bar crawl with stops at area restaurants, bars and breweries (PHOTO COURTESY: ALFREDO PETERS).

Credit: Alfredo Peters

Credit: Alfredo Peters

Updated 49 minutes ago
Downtown Dayton is kicking off a Halloween-filled weekend tonight at Courthouse Square.

Festivities will continue through Sunday with a bar crawl, Hauntfest, brunch, arts and crafts, trick-or-treating, costume contests and much more.

Here’s what to expect:

👻 CURIO SOCIAL: MONSTER MASH

WHEN: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23

WHERE: Courthouse Square

DETAILS: The finale for the 2025 CURIO season is getting a little spooky.

Join the Downtown Dayton Partnership at Courthouse Square for some pre-Halloween fun with cocktails from Lily’s Dayton, food from the Lumpia Queen, zombie caricatures, paint your pet sugar skulls, trivia, PLINKO and more.

Sara K. Kaushal, author of Dayton Ghosts & Legends, will also be on site during the event.

Costumes are encouraged. Dayton merch and local gift cards will be up for grabs.

For more information, visit downtowndayton.org/event/curio-social-monster-mash.

👻 BOO & BREW

WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24

WHERE: The Water Street District

DETAILS: The Water Street District is hosting its third annual Boo & Brew event, a Halloween-themed bar crawl featuring multiple stops throughout the district.

Participants can begin by picking up a koozie and Water Street District Pint Path Passport at Pins Mechanical Co.

After visiting five of the businesses listed below and taking a photo at each location, participants must return their passport by 9 p.m. to Pins Mechanical Co. to claim a 2025 Boo & Brew t-shirt and be entered to win prizes.

  • Brixx Ice Company
  • Dayton Barrel Works
  • Dayton Beer Company
  • Little Fish Brewing Company
  • Sueño
  • Tender Mercy
  • Southern Belle
  • The Foundry Rooftop
  • Warped Wing
  • The Barrel House
  • The Silos
  • Pins Mechanical Co.
  • Mikey’s Late Night Slice
  • Joui Wine

Those sharing photos on Instagram or Facebook should tag @waterstreetdayton.

👻 HAUNTFEST

WHEN: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 25

WHERE: The Oregon District

DETAILS: The 39th annual Hauntfest, hosted by the Oregon District Business Association, is back with live street entertainment, food trucks, DORA cocktails and more.

This year’s theme is “witches,” so bring a broomstick or cauldron. During the event, a costume contest with cash prizes will crown the Best Witch, Best Group and Best Overall Costume.

This event is for those 21 and older. Tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 at the gate.

Hauntfest has a strict weapons-free policy. No weapons, real or fake, will be permitted.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit theoregondistrict.org/hauntfest.

👻 BOO-ZY BLOCK PARTY

WHEN: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26

WHERE: The Fire Blocks District

DETAILS: Start the day by checking in at Joui Wine where participants will receive a drink ticket and scavenger hunt game.

Head over to Salt Block Biscuit Co. for brunch before stopping by Now and Zen DIY Studio to create a succulent pumpkin centerpiece.

Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes and scavenger hunt winners.

This event is for all ages and family friendly. Tickets are $53 and includes a brunch buffet, mimosa or nonalcoholic drink, succulent building workshop and games.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit exploretock.com/joui-wine-dayton.

👻 TRICK-OR-TREAT & PUMPKIN DECORATING

WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26

WHERE: 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St.

DETAILS: Dress up in a Halloween costume and trick-or-treat with the vendors at 2nd Street Market.

Free pumpkins will be available to decorate with craft supplies provided.

For more information, visit metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market.

