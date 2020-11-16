5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio reports over 47,000 cases in a week, restaurants shut down after positive cases

Businesses discuss a possible shutdown

Local restaurant and bar owners said their establishments should not be blamed for the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Ohio and one called Gov. Mike DeWine’s threat to close these kind of establishments “ridiculous” without financial support.

Warped Wing and Thai9 both close after employees test positive

The Warped Wing Brewing Company announced that both their Dayton location and Springboro locations will be closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came from a Facebook post Sunday afternoon. Thai9, a restaurant in Dayton also announced a closure via Facebook post after an employee tested positive.

Strain on the Miami Valley continues to grow alongside new cases

In late March, former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton urged people to “flatten the curve,” and was met with some skepticism when she warned the state could reach a devastating 6,000 to 8,000 cases per day if it stayed on the same path.

Now, the state finds itself in yet another surge and this time the milestone has been reached with a little over 8,000 new cases reported Friday, with a corresponding slam on the health system as front line workers strain to warn the exposed and care for the sick.