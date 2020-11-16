5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio reports over 47,000 cases in a week, restaurants shut down after positive cases

It is Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Ohio reported over 15,000 new cases over the weekend
After Ohio reported more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time on Thursday, new case numbers jumped by almost 1,000 additional cases with 8,071 reported on Friday. On Saturday, Ohio reported more than 7,700 new cases. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the situation a “monumental crisis,” calling on Ohioans to “Protect your family and friends. Wear a mask.”
Sunday brought 7,853 new cases and 189 new hospitalizations
The state reported over 47,000 new cases last week
Last week, Ohio shattered new case and hospitalization records as coronavirus numbers continue to rapidly climb. The state reported over 47,000 new cases, 200 new deaths and 1,700 new hospitalizations from Monday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 15. 5,246,480 people have been tested in Ohio as of Sunday.
Businesses discuss a possible shutdown
Local restaurant and bar owners said their establishments should not be blamed for the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Ohio and one called Gov. Mike DeWine’s threat to close these kind of establishments “ridiculous” without financial support.
Warped Wing and Thai9 both close after employees test positive
The Warped Wing Brewing Company announced that both their Dayton location and Springboro locations will be closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came from a Facebook post Sunday afternoon. Thai9, a restaurant in Dayton also announced a closure via Facebook post after an employee tested positive.
Strain on the Miami Valley continues to grow alongside new cases
In late March, former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton urged people to “flatten the curve,” and was met with some skepticism when she warned the state could reach a devastating 6,000 to 8,000 cases per day if it stayed on the same path.
Now, the state finds itself in yet another surge and this time the milestone has been reached with a little over 8,000 new cases reported Friday, with a corresponding slam on the health system as front line workers strain to warn the exposed and care for the sick.