7 Dayton-area teams to follow this weekend during a busy tournament season

Middletown's Tray Tillis tries to tackle Wayne quarterback Tyrell Lewis as he carries the ball during Friday's game. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

This weekend will provide local sports fans several opportunities to root for teams laying it all on the line.

Here is a rundown of what’s going on and which local teams are involved.

High school football

The state has announced the bracket pairings for this week’s football regional final games. This round is the equivalent of the state quarterfinals.

Local teams playing Friday include:

• Division I: 2. Centerville (10-3) vs. 8. Wayne (8-5) at Dayton Welcome Stadium

• Division III: 3. Bellbrook (12-1) vs. 4. London (13-0) at Springfield High School Wildcat Stadium

• Division IV: 5. Cin. Taft (11-2) vs. 10. Alter (8-5) at Monroe High School Hornet Stadium

The geography of the schools involved in each region is the primary factor in determining how the regional champions will be paired in the state semifinals on Nov. 29. Those pairings will be released on Sunday

Parker Johnson takes a handoff for Centerville High School against St. Xavier High School in the first quarter of a football game Aug. 30, 2024 in Centerville.

Credit: Marcus Hartman

UD soccer: NCAA tournament

Dayton (13-2-3) earned a first-round bye in the 48-team NCAA men’s soccer tournament bracket. The Flyers will play Michigan (8-4-7) or Robert Morris (9-6-3) at 7 p.m. Sunday at Baujan Field.

Dayton, ranked fifth in the United Soccer Coaches poll, earned the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

Coach Dennis Currier addressed the possibility of winning a national championship in a speech to the team and everyone else who gathered to watch the selection show Monday at the Frericks Center.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group and what they’ve accomplished,” Currier said, “and with that, why not continue? Somebody’s got to win the national title. So why not us?”

Read the full story.

Dayton celebrates a victory against Davidson in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Baujan Field in Dayton. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Wright State volleyball: Conference tournament

Wright State has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Horizon League volleyball tournament. The team will play at 3 p.m. Saturday in McLin Gym against an opponent to be determined. The finals are at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Wright State is hosting the league tourney for the third straight year under coach Travers Green and for the fifth time in six years, get a first-round bye in the six-team event.

Read the full story.

Wright State volleyball players celebrate a winning point earlier this season vs. Purdue Fort Wayne. The Raiders clinched an outright Horizon League regular-season title this weekend. Joe Craven/Wright State Athletics

Credit: Joseph R. Craven

UD volleyball: Conference tournament

The Flyers finished off their regular season with a record of 28-1 for their 17th Atlantic 10 regular season title.

That earned them a top seed and a bye in the first round of the 2024 Atlantic 10 Volleyball Championship tournament, which starts Friday at the Frericks Center.

UD enters the championship having won 21 straight matches.

The championship final will be played Sunday, with the winner getting an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Dayton's Liana Sarkissian, left, and Lexie Almodovar, right, go up for a block against Davidson on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the Frericks Center in Dayton. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

