7 Dayton-area teams to follow this weekend during a busy tournament season

High school football

The state has announced the bracket pairings for this week’s football regional final games. This round is the equivalent of the state quarterfinals.

Local teams playing Friday include:

• Division I: 2. Centerville (10-3) vs. 8. Wayne (8-5) at Dayton Welcome Stadium

• Division III: 3. Bellbrook (12-1) vs. 4. London (13-0) at Springfield High School Wildcat Stadium

• Division IV: 5. Cin. Taft (11-2) vs. 10. Alter (8-5) at Monroe High School Hornet Stadium

The geography of the schools involved in each region is the primary factor in determining how the regional champions will be paired in the state semifinals on Nov. 29. Those pairings will be released on Sunday

UD soccer: NCAA tournament

Dayton (13-2-3) earned a first-round bye in the 48-team NCAA men’s soccer tournament bracket. The Flyers will play Michigan (8-4-7) or Robert Morris (9-6-3) at 7 p.m. Sunday at Baujan Field.

Dayton, ranked fifth in the United Soccer Coaches poll, earned the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

Coach Dennis Currier addressed the possibility of winning a national championship in a speech to the team and everyone else who gathered to watch the selection show Monday at the Frericks Center.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group and what they’ve accomplished,” Currier said, “and with that, why not continue? Somebody’s got to win the national title. So why not us?”

Wright State volleyball: Conference tournament

Wright State has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Horizon League volleyball tournament. The team will play at 3 p.m. Saturday in McLin Gym against an opponent to be determined. The finals are at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Wright State is hosting the league tourney for the third straight year under coach Travers Green and for the fifth time in six years, get a first-round bye in the six-team event.

UD volleyball: Conference tournament

The Flyers finished off their regular season with a record of 28-1 for their 17th Atlantic 10 regular season title.

That earned them a top seed and a bye in the first round of the 2024 Atlantic 10 Volleyball Championship tournament, which starts Friday at the Frericks Center.

UD enters the championship having won 21 straight matches.

The championship final will be played Sunday, with the winner getting an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.