A fiery Huber Heights crash, plants facing layoffs, Flyers winning and other stories you might have missed this weekend

Steven Carlson of Tipp City was driving a Ford F-150 in the Jan. 24 multiple-vehicle crash on Brandt Pike and had been hospitalized since then, according to an updated press release from the Huber Heights Police Division.

Last week, authorities alleged 27-year-old Cory Allen Harbarger of Dayton stole a white BMW from Clark County, fled from law enforcement and crashed into three vehicles in Huber Heights, with vehicles erupting into flames.

READ THE FULL STORY

Silfex’s plants in Eaton, Springfield face layoffs

Lam Research, a microchip company based in Fremont, California, will cut 7% of its workforce globally, according to a company spokesperson, including local cuts.

Silfex, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lam Research, has locations in Springfield and Eaton where local employees are also feeling impacts from the layoffs. Silfex makes the parts used in the equipment semiconductor manufacturers use to make chips.

A spokesperson from Lam Research said the decision to reduce its global workforce by 7%, resulting in approximately 1,300 layoffs, was due to recent trade restrictions with China and an anticipated decline in global spending on wafer fabrication equipment, a type of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, in 2023.

READ THE FULL STORY

Dayton ends two-game skid with rout of Richmond

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

The Dayton Flyers ended a two-game losing streak in dominant fashion, routing Richmond 86-60 at UD Arena on Saturday.

What it means: Dayton (14-8, 6-3) rebounded from two straight road losses to George Washington and Rhode Island and avoided its first three-game losing streak in Atlantic 10 Conference play since a four-game skid in January 2014.

The Flyers sit alone in third place halfway through the 18-game league schedule. They trail Virginia Commonwealth and Saint Louis (both 7-1). Dayton has won 17 home games in a row against A-10 teams not named VCU. Its last loss at home against anyone other than VCU in A-10 play was on Dec. 30, 2020, against La Salle.

READ THE FULL STORY

Clark County man killed in motorcycle accident identified

A man riding a motorcycle who crashed Saturday evening on a Clark County road and died has been identified, according to troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Ray Henderson from New Carlisle, according to an updated release from the patrol. He was traveling northbound on Scarff Road around 7:51 p.m. when he went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Henderson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Trooper Dalton Chaffin of the Springfield post said investigators are working to determine if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

READ THE FULL STORY

Fostering, adoption among Clark County woman’s greatest blessings

In 1965 when Peggy Hanna and her husband Jim moved to Clark County from Chicago, they were hoping to find a house in which to raise their three little boys, Brian, Mark and Kevin. They ended up in an old farmhouse that turned out to be a blessing for their family and for others.

“I’d never been on a farm my entire life,” Hanna said. “We found this farmhouse in the center of 150 acres, and I fell in love with it.”

At the time, Hanna’s sons were Brian, 3; Mark, 2 and Kevin, under 1-year old and she thought it would be fun living on a farm and raising her sons around animals. Within a year, she would have another son, Patrick and then a daughter, Colleen.

READ THE FULL STORY