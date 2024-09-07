A new space to create: DIY studio opening in St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood of Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

DIY workshops and classes

Stinson is hoping to have various classes such as watercolors, rug tufting, Copic markers, textured art and any type of fabric or yarn craft.

“We have a lot of talent in the Dayton area and I think it would be really cool to explore those different classes and offer that curriculum,” Stinson said.

She not only wants to provide the community with a space to explore and learn new hobbies, but she wants to help artist entrepreneurs explore a new path of revenue by teaching their craft.

“I want us to have a stronger artist community and I think empowering someone to do that is the best way to be able to strengthen it.”

Growing artist entrepreneurs

Cozy Craft Studios will offer a “how to facilitate 101″ class to not only train artists, but give them the opportunity to see what a class could look like. Stinson is looking forward to working with facilitators to create a curriculum with classes being offered one time or a workshop that’s over a series of classes.

“For me, it took me a long time to come into terms that I am an artist,” Stinson said. “I’m a digital artist, so I was trained in graphic design, but I grew up drawing my entire life. I may not be part of the traditional art scene ... but I’ve always been part of the Dayton community, especially the entrepreneur community.”

Stinson graduate from Trotwood-Madison High School in 2006 and went on to get an associate’s degree in design and visual communications at Sinclair Community College and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Wright State University. She plans to share her skills in business and marketing with other entrepreneurs through co-branding the classes and workshops.

Rentable studio space

The first level of Cozy Craft Studios will be used for classes and workshops, but it also has a commercial kitchen that can be used for community events.

The second level of the studio features three private studios and a photography studio available for rent.

“I would love to be able to provide that opportunity for someone to really just see what they’re capable of,” Stinson said. “It’s low stakes because it’s going to be at market rate. I am making it a month to month, up to a year contract, no longer than that because I want to encourage people to get their footing. This is a place for growth. This is not a permanent location to stay forever.”

The three private studios do not have to be strictly office space, Stinson said. If an artist has a retail or service component to their business, they can offer that from their space as well.

Creating a cozy, comfortable space

Stinson is in the process of laying new floors and adding new fixtures. With the help of the First Floor Fund from CityWide Development, she plans to replace the windows in front of the building to open up the space. She was hoping to open in fall 2024, but the process to get the property rezoned is taking longer than expected. The studio should be open in early 2025.

Cozy Craft Studios has a mission of “crafting connection.”

“This is a place for adults. I want them to be cozy, comfortable and feel like they can connect with other adults that are likeminded — whether they are a hobbyist, maker or creator themselves,” Stinson said. “I’ve seen the power of what creating in a group can do in other settings in Dayton and I think Dayton needs more of that.”

MORE DETAILS

Cozy Craft Studios is located at 1630 E. Fifth St.

For more information and updates, visit cozycraftstudios.com or the studio’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@cozycraftstudios). Those interested in renting studio space or teaching a workshop, should email hello@cozycraftstudios.com.