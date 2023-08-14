A pair of parcels near Wright-Patt positioned for possible development

Federally controlled land near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will require an environmental study before being positioned for a possible private development, members of the the Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments were told last week.

One of the parcels of land is found on the south side of Colonel Glenn Highway, west of the Interstate 675 ramp to Col Glenn, and east of Mission Point Boulevard in Beavercreek.

Another parcel is on the west side of National Road, south of Wright-Patterson’s gate 19B, according to the 88th Air Base Wing, which oversees infrastructure and security at Wright-Patterson.

The 2601 Mission Point Boulevard office, occupied by defense contractor ARCTOS Technology Solutions and other companies, is near the parcel off Col Glenn.

A possible federal lease on the land is being negotiated and has not been awarded, a base spokeswoman said recently.

Dave Burrows, Dayton Development Coalition vice president of engagement, gave the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Regional Council of Governments a heads-up on the upcoming study at a council meeting last week.

Before the land can be opened to an “Enhanced Use Lease” or “EUL” — a federal lease to private developers — the enviromental study needs to be completed.

“Before this gets too far, there’s some work that needs to be done on a designated piece of property, which is an environmental study,” Burrows told council members in a meeting last week at Wright State University.

With EULs, property developers or investors pay fair market rent or in-kind considerations to use what could become prime commercial sites.

The EUL is being negotiated with a completion date to be determined, the 88th Air Base Wing said in response to questions from this newspaper.

In 2021, the government offered Gerlaugh Farm in Beavercreek — as Wright-Patterson leaders call the tract of land — as a parcel open to EULs.

Another tract of base land made available to EUL exploration is what the base called “the Area B Hilltop Tract,” which covers 23.92 acres.

The Wright-Patterson Regional Council of Governments is a council of several communities formed in the past few years, uniting the governments of Dayton, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Bath Twp., Beavercreek, Riverside and others, communities who want to work with one of the nation’s biggest and most important Air Force bases.