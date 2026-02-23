A timeline of the Ashley Flynn murder case, husband’s arrest

2:31 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16: Officers were dispatched to the Flynn home in the 900 block of Cunningham Court in Tipp City in reference to a reported burglary with a resident inside who had been shot in the head.

2:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16: Overnight Tipp City sergeant alerted detectives to the homicide. After the detectives responded, they contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to request an evidence processing team and made arrangements for Ashley Flynn’s family to come get the couple’s two elementary-age daughters who had been sleeping inside, according to an affidavit filed in Miami County Municipal Court.

4:28 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16: Caleb Flynn agreed to speak voluntarily with police and was taken to the Tipp City Police Department, the affidavit stated.

5:54 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16: Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins issued the first press release regarding the homicide investigation and identified the victim as Ashley Flynn.

11:05 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16: The Rev. Jordan Hansen, lead pastor of the Christian Life Center, the Flynn family’s church in nearby Butler Twp., informed church members “a beloved member of our church, devoted servant of Jesus, and wife, mom, daughter … and so many other roles she filled with grace, devotion and unconditional love … was murdered in her home. Ashley Flynn is with Jesus. Please pray for her husband and two daughters and extended family left behind. Please pray for ongoing investigation. Please pray for God’s very presence to bring comfort to an unfathomable situation."

11:47 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16: Chief Greg Adkins issued the second press release. “This investigation will take time as investigators continue to collect, process and analyze all evidence at the scene.” The release also asked for anyone in the community with information or video footage to contact the department.

11:47 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16: Tipp City’s City Manager Eric Mack released a statement, in part: “The city manager and members of city council are deeply saddened by the tragic events that took place early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time. … The safety of our residents remains our highest priority. Tipp City has always been a close-knit community, and moments like this impact us all.”

1:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16: Tipp City Schools posted a tribute on its Facebook post to Ashley Flynn, a Tippecanoe Middle School volleyball coach, substitute teacher and former Tipp City Schools teacher. “She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness and the positive impact she had on so many — both in and out of the classroom and on the court."

1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16: Prayer vigil held by LifeWise Academy Tipp City. For the past year, Ashley Flynn taught for the nonprofit that provides weekly Bible-based lessons to public school students off campus.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17: Cunningham Court neighbors of the Flynn family expressed shock, sadness and fear over the death of Ashley Flynn and reported home invasion. One woman said she was installing a security system. Neighbors described the Flynns as an actively family often seen playing ball outside, and that at Christmastime they baked cookies and had the girls deliver the goodies door-to-door.

12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17: Police Chief Greg Adkins issued the third press release. In it, he announced that in addition to the BCI, the FBI, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Prosecutor’s Office were assisting the Tipp City Police Department.

2:34 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17: Police Chief Greg Adkins gave a brief interview to the Dayton Daily News regarding the ongoing investigation.

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18: Tipp City police remained at the Flynn house around the clock. Investigators were seen going in the side door to the garage on the north side of the house as well as through the front door. At one point, investigators brought out an interior door and placed it in the back of a pickup truck parked on the driveway, inside the yellow police tape.

11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18: A colorful display of red and white ribbons along Main Street in Tipp City’s historic downtown district honored Ashley Flynn with biblical messages. Residents who knew her called Flynn an excellent teacher and sweet woman. Others said they were concerned about the shooting but confident in the police investigation.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18: Open time of prayer with music at Christian Life Center.

10:23 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18: Chief Greg Adkins issued a press release to dispel rumors circulating that a suspect is in custody and confessed. “The release and spread of unverified information is not only untrue, but also deeply detrimental to the Flynn family and unfair to those involved in this investigation.”

Noon Thursday, Feb. 19: The Christian Life Center announced a celebration of life would be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, at the church.

5:07 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19: Caleb Flynn is booked into the Miami County Jail on preliminary charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

5:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19: Chief Greg Adkins issued a fifth and final press release. He announced that Caleb Flynn was arrested on charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20: Caleb Flynn is arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court by jail video. His bond was set at $2 million. If he posts bond he will be on house arrest with electronic home monitoring.

8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20: Felony charges are filed against Caleb Flynn in Miami County Municipal Court: murder and two counts each of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

9:35 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20: The 911 call made to the Miami County Communications Center is released. “Oh my God, somebody broke into my home,” the call started. “Somebody broke into my home and shot my wife.”

9:36 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20: When contacted by the Dayton Daily News, defense attorney Patrick Mulligan, who is representing Caleb Flynn, questioned the thoroughness of the investigation given the swift arrest of the spouse. He said in such cases there is a higher chance of a wrongful conviction.

12:33 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20: Chief Greg Adkins released the initial police report into the homicide and reported burglary.

3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20: The Christian Life Center announced that the celebration of life for Ashley Flynn on Sunday afternoon was canceled at the family’s request. A funeral service will be private and invite-only, the church posted on social media.

2:21 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21: The family of Ashley Flynn released a statement: “Our hearts are shattered. Ashley brought endless light to our world and we are trying to navigate this immense loss. Our family believes this arrest was made carefully and not without serious consideration. After speaking with both local police and federal authorities, we trust the proper steps were taken and the process is being handled appropriately. We kindly ask for privacy as we work through this complex situation. We are clinging to our faith — just as Ashley did each and every day."

8:30 a.m.-noon: Sunday, Feb. 22: Christian Life Center opened its West Auditorium for anyone who would like a quiet place to pray.

1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26: A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Caleb Flynn in Miami County Municipal Court. The hearing is to determine whether there is enough evidence, or probable cause, for the case to proceed to trial. If so, it would be forwarded to a county grand jury for review.