Additional apartments proposed for Beavercreek near Wright-Patterson AFB

Beavercreek City Council will vote on the measure on Dec. 8.

The zoning amendment has a few functions: removing bad math in the initial legislation approved in 2007, increasing the number of potential apartments that would be allowed there, and increasing the amount of land that the apartments would be built on.

The 2007 plan allowed for a density of three units per acre on 15 acres, up to 90 units (three units times 15 acres is only 45 apartments). The new version allows for six units per acre on 30 acres, up to 180 units, though initial plans put the count closer to between 150 or 160, Todd Foley, Principal at POD Design told city council Monday. A site plan has not yet been finalized.

The apartments would be single-story apartment rentals with attached garages, intended to be “lower-impact, maintenance-free,” housing options, city documents show.

“The zoning that’s in place has always envisioned a residential component, dating back to 2007 when it was approved,” Foley said.

Mission Point is also home to a major office building project by Woodard Development. Two structures, a three-story building more than 82,000 square feet and a two-story building measuring 55,000 square feet were approved in the last few years.

CEO Jason Woodard told city council Monday that he was in favor of the change.

“I think it’s actually complementary to what we’re doing: the style of housing, the proximity to the base and the contractor community, having a kind of higher end rental product there that still allows that single family feel,” Woodard said.

The original 2007 plan also includes a commercial or retail section, which they “fully intend to move forward with,” Woodard said.