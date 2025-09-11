AFRL directs $747 million in work to Beavercreek contractor

Breaking: Authorities search for conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killer but provide little about motive

UES research firm lands $741 million in Air Force contract-and-task-orders award.
Officials tour the High-Power Electromagnetic Effects and Modeling, or HPEM, Facility at the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Directed Energy Directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 7, 2022. Air Force photo / 1st Lt. Nina Rogers

31 minutes ago
UES Inc. has been awarded a contract that with associated orders reaches a value of some $747 million to explore the electromagnetic spectrum for the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The primary contract has a value of $499,999,999 with two cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders valued at $148.4 million and $98.6 million for research.

The work, which will be performed locally, will examine “the effects of, and interactions produced by, electromagnetic spectrum sources on materials, components, and systems in configurations of interest” to the Air Force and the Department of War, the Pentagon said in a new contract announcement.

Beavercreek’s UES was founded in 1973. Eqlipse Technologies bought UES for an undisclosed sum in 2023. Eqlipse in turn was acquired by Arlington, Va.-based Blue Halo LLC less than a year later.

And in November 2024, AeroVironment, Inc. announced a $4.1 billion agreement to acquire Blue Halo.

One tenet of the nation’s security strategy is achieving electromagnetic superiority. Wars are fought in the air, on the land, at sea, in space and cyberspace — and on the electromagnetic spectrum.

U.S. military leaders have watched as Russian and Ukrainian forces attempt to jam each other, trying to stop drone movements and block signals.

Last year, the Air Force created two squadrons focused on electromagnetic spectrum operations, the 563rd Electronic Warfare Squadron, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, and the 388th Electronic Warfare Squadron, at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

