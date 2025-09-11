AFRL directs $747 million in work to Beavercreek contractor

The work, which will be performed locally, will examine “the effects of, and interactions produced by, electromagnetic spectrum sources on materials, components, and systems in configurations of interest” to the Air Force and the Department of War, the Pentagon said in a new contract announcement.

Beavercreek’s UES was founded in 1973. Eqlipse Technologies bought UES for an undisclosed sum in 2023. Eqlipse in turn was acquired by Arlington, Va.-based Blue Halo LLC less than a year later.

And in November 2024, AeroVironment, Inc. announced a $4.1 billion agreement to acquire Blue Halo.

One tenet of the nation’s security strategy is achieving electromagnetic superiority. Wars are fought in the air, on the land, at sea, in space and cyberspace — and on the electromagnetic spectrum.

U.S. military leaders have watched as Russian and Ukrainian forces attempt to jam each other, trying to stop drone movements and block signals.

Last year, the Air Force created two squadrons focused on electromagnetic spectrum operations, the 563rd Electronic Warfare Squadron, at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, and the 388th Electronic Warfare Squadron, at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.