Aldi grocery chain plans another new location on Miller Lane in Vandalia

Dayton region Aldi locations include Beavercreek, Centerville, Kettering, Huber Heights, Englewood and Middletown. Each ALDI store employs between 15 and 20 people, an Aldi representative said in September.

Known for its affordability and no-frills store design, Aldi claims to keep prices low by offering a majority of private brand items, as opposed to national brands typically found at big box stores.

In 1961, the Albrecht Family founded its first discount grocery store in Germany, which gave way to the first Aldi store that opened in 1976 in Iowa. Today, the grocer is based in Batavia, Illinois, and has over 2,200 stores across 39 states with over 25,000 employees.

In 2022, approximately 150 new Aldi stores opened nationwide. In addition to opening stores, Aldi expanded its curbside grocery pickup offering from 1,200 to 1,500 stores.