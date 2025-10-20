All Dayton Public Schools elementary students to have access to art experiences

Several board members and administrators traveled to different magnet arts schools across the country to see how the idea could be implemented in Dayton.

Lisa Minor, the district assistant superintendent, said after visiting several elementary arts programs across the country last year, the question remained: which school should be selected?

“After researching the benefits socially, emotionally and academically, we determined that it would be inequitable to only provide one elementary school out of 16 with these rich experiences,” Minor said.

Instead, all elementary school students will have access to arts experiences, Minor said.

Judith Spurlock, the DPS chief of elementary schools, told DPS board members that those experiences will include performances from brass, strings and woodwinds quartets, a ballet residency, an opera exploration and field trips to the Schuster Center and the Masonic Temple.

“These are some additional things that we are adding for elementary students, and it’s very exciting,” Spurlock said.

Art, music and physical education teachers remain in the district.

“We’re very excited and grateful to the collaboration between the district and multiple partnerships from the performing arts community,” Minor said.

Different arts organizations, including Muse Machine, Dayton Contemporary Dance Co., and Aullwood Audubon Farm have already entered contracts with the district, according to board documents. Minor said the funding for that is coming from state and federal grants.

Aullwood’s contract, not to exceed $16,000 at no cost to general fund, includes two weeks for an artist to paint a mural.

DCDC’s contract is not to exceed $15,000 at no cost to the general fund, and includes an artist in residence.

Muse Machine’s contract is not to exceed $36,000 and will bring the program to specific fourth-grade classrooms.