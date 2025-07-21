Anchored Baking Co. opens this week in Beavercreek

Anchored Baking Co. is located at 3979 Indian Ripple Road, Suite E, in Beavercreek (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Credit: Contributed Photo

Credit: Contributed Photo

Anchored Baking Co. is located at 3979 Indian Ripple Road, Suite E, in Beavercreek (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).
Local News
By
15 minutes ago
Anchored Baking Co. started out as a cottage bakery based in Fairborn and this week the owner is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Beavercreek near The Greene.

The bakery, located at 3979 Indian Ripple Road, Suite E, will open with limited hours noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The grand opening will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Anchored Baking Co. is hoping to open mid-June at 3979 Indian Ripple Road, Suite E, in Beavercreek. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

It’s located in the shopping center that houses Jet’s Pizza and Chicago Gyros & Dogs.

Owner Kristie McAllister realized she enjoyed baking royal iced cookies for her family and friends after buying a cookie decorating kit in 2021.

“I started watching videos online of other people doing it, so I was like, maybe I could do this,” McAllister said. “I got a kit from Amazon and started doing it (and I) really enjoyed it.”

Since then, her business has grown beyond friends and family. McAllister obtained a LLC last year.

Anchored Baking Co. offers more than decorated cookies. Customers can expect a variety of “drop cookies” such as chocolate chip, sugar and s’mores, brownies, cupcakes and other individual desserts.

Anchored Baking Co. offers cookie sandwiches with flavors such as PB&J (FACEBOOK PHOTO).

Credit: Facebook Photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Facebook Photo

Something unique McAllister offers are cookie sandwiches with flavors such as PB&J, S’mores, Buckeye Brownie and Oatmeal Cream Pies.

The bakery has a 300-square-foot room for birthday parties and cookie decorating classes.

McAllister plans to have a decorating station near the main bakery case for customers to watch her decorate cookies as they walk in.

“I just want to serve the community, be a blessing to them and bring a little something that I feel like is needed,” McAllister said.

McAllister is a 2001 Wayne High School graduate who went on to study nursing at Wright State University. She has been a nurse for almost 20 years including a stint as a travel nurse where she met her husband. She started her family in Virginia and returned to the region in 2017.

For more information, visit bakesy.shop/b/anchored-baking-co or the bakery’s Facebook (@AnchoredBakingCoOhio) or Instagram (@anchored.bakingco) pages.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: New bakery to open near The Greene in Beavercreek

