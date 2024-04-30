April business news in Dayton: Frisch’s closes, Topgolf location possible in Centerville and more

Another Dayton-area Frisch’s permanently closes

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Frisch’s Big Boy at 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek accounced its closure in April.

The sign posted at the restaurant stated, “This restaurant is permanently closed. Please visit us at another Frisch’s Big Boy.”

Nearby locations customers are encouraged to visit include 2861 Wilmington Pike in Dayton, 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn and 6188 Wilmington Pike in Dayton.

This news comes a year after Frisch’s Big Boy permanently closed a restaurant at 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.

READ THE FULL STORY

Topgolf may be part of Centerville Cornerstone development plan along I-675

Credit: Lynch, Gregory Credit: Lynch, Gregory

The developer of Centerville’s upcoming Cornerstone South project wants to add an entertainment venue to the plan along I-675, and diagrams of the project suggest the new addition may be a Topgolf facility.

Cornerstone of Centerville South is planned to be a 72-acre mixed-use development at the southeast corner of I-675 and Wilmington Pike, stretching back to Clyo Road. It represents a $93 million investment, according to Chris Conley, president/partner of Oberer Companies.

A concept plan for the site shows 16 buildings, including three restaurants, two hotels, multiple office/retail buildings and an “entertainment site area.” That entertainment area shows a curved structure with “72 hitting bays” facing 235 yards of fenced-off green space next to the highway, consistent with the design of other Topgolf facilities.

READ THE FULL STORY

2 buildings on Far Hills in Centerville to be demolished, new business coming

A new business will be added to a busy commercial area once a vacant office building and former animal hospital are demolished.

The two structures — 6240 Far Hills Ave. and 6238 Far Hills Ave., built in 1972 and 1987, respectively, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office — are slated to be razed to clear way for a Valvoline Instant Oil Change location.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change operations primarily provide quick oil changes and other minor, preventative automotive services. Services are mostly offered via drive thru and customers can remain in their vehicles from start to finish.

READ THE FULL STORY

Rainbow Lakes fishing resort reopens under new ownership

A decades-old fishing lakes property that sat idle in recent years has now reopened under new management.Rainbow Lakes fishing resort was sold late last year to Michelle and Cassidy Helregel of Springfield.

Property records show KCR Lakes Inc. sold the nearly 51.5 acres of land off Ohio 235 to Rainbow Lakes LLC for just over $1.1 million.

The property’s business address is 3491 Ohio 235. Part of the resort’s land abuts Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

READ THE FULL STORY

Large indoor pickleball complex may come to former Dayton-area golf driving range

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A pickleball business operator is interested in building a large complex on long-dormant land in Riverside near Carroll High School, records show.

The concept involves the former home of Smiley’s Golf and Baseball Center at 4740 Linden Ave., which has been unused since 2015.

Mike Bettencourt of Black Barn Pickleball said he hopes the new center, when completed, will be the largest indoor facility in the state for what is the fastest growing sport in the U.S.

READ THE FULL STORY

New owner expected to close on Tanks bar by end of May

The property that was Tanks Bar & Grill may soon have a new owner.

“We close on the property on or before May 30, so it won’t be long,” Karen Huelsman, a Realtor with Irongate Realtors, Inc. and president and auctioneer with Innovative Auctions, Inc, said.

A sale of the Wayne Avenue bar fell through last year, and an auction was scheduled for the bar and a few nearby properties earlier this month.

READ THE FULL STORY

Sheetz building Washington Twp. store on 725; furniture store was there 40 years

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

A new location of the Sheetz gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain is set to replace a longtime Washington Twp. furniture store.

The company’s new location is under construction at the northwest corner of Ohio 725 and Paragon Road. The 6,139-square-foot Sheetz at 821 Miamisburg Centerville Road will include a 515-square-foot outdoor dining area, according to plans submitted to the township.

Demolition of the Ethan Allen building, which had operated on the site since 1979, started in mid-February, according to township officials.

READ THE FULL STORY

The $100M Delco: ‘Mother of all projects’ in downtown Dayton prepares to open

Some people thought as recently as the mid- to late-2010s that they might not see the Mendelsons Liquidation Outlet redeveloped anytime soon ... possibly not in their lifetimes.

The building was too big. Renovations would be too expensive. There was too much stuff inside that would have to be cleared out.

But developers Crawford Hoying and Woodard Development say they are likely a couple of months away from opening up a portion of the massive property, and the rest of the renovations could be completed by the end of summer.

READ THE FULL STORY