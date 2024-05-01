April’s most-read stories: Another Frisch’s closes, Troy-area doctor charged, Kings Island celebrities and more

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Frisch’s Big Boy at 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek is “permanently closed,” according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

The sign stated, “This restaurant is permanently closed. Please visit us at another Frisch’s Big Boy.”

Nearby locations customers are encouraged to visit include 2861 Wilmington Pike in Dayton, 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn and 6188 Wilmington Pike in Dayton.

This news comes a year after Frisch’s Big Boy permanently closed a restaurant at 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.

Troy-area doctor charged after FBI raid; court records say he made explosives at home

A Miami County physician has been charged after the FBI recovered explosive devices from his home outside of Troy, according to court records.

Steven J. Werling, 53, of Concord Twp., is facing one count of possession of a dangerous ordinance - illegally manufacturing or processing explosives, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

His bail was set at $2 million, cash only. The charge is listed as a second-degree felony, which is applied for “manufacturing or processing explosives,” rather than the fifth-degree felony for possession.

Federal lawmakers propose ending Medicaid estate recovery rule as Ohio numbers climb

The amount of money Ohio collects from the estates of deceased Medicaid recipients continued to climb last year as some federal lawmakers advocate ending the practice.

The state collected more than $91.1 million last year through Medicaid estate recovery, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office. The amount collected has climbed annually since 2017, state data shows.

Federal law requires states to have a Medicaid estate recovery program, but gives states leeway in administering it. Dayton Daily News reporting has revealed Ohio has one of the nation’s most aggressive programs, and is among a minority of states that put liens on recipients’ properties.

These celebrities worked at Kings Island before becoming famous

MASON — There are a handful of celebrities who once were employed at Kings Island amusement park before they were ever famous. A few ... well, as the “Cheers” theme song (sort of) says: Everyone knows their names.

Woody Harrelson, who acted on the “Cheers” TV series, is one of those people. The actor and two-time academy award nominee was a wood carver at Kings Island during his high school years. Harrelson is a 1979 graduate of Lebanon High School and worked at the park around that time.

Another celeb many recognize these days from being all over our television sets, in everything from “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica” to a recent appearance on “The Masked Singer,” Nick Lachey, of the band 98 Degrees, grew up in Cincinnati and spent multiple summers singing in a barbershop quartet at Kings Island.

Topgolf may be part of Centerville Cornerstone development plan along I-675

The developer of Centerville’s upcoming Cornerstone South project wants to add an entertainment venue to the plan along I-675, and diagrams of the project suggest the new addition may be a Topgolf facility.

Cornerstone of Centerville South is planned to be a 72-acre mixed-use development at the southeast corner of I-675 and Wilmington Pike, stretching back to Clyo Road. It represents a $93 million investment, according to Chris Conley, president/partner of Oberer Companies.

A concept plan for the site shows 16 buildings, including three restaurants, two hotels, multiple office/retail buildings and an “entertainment site area.” That entertainment area shows a curved structure with “72 hitting bays” facing 235 yards of fenced-off green space next to the highway, consistent with the design of other Topgolf facilities.

Court rules in Ohio Renaissance Festival village detachment request

A Warren County judge has ruled the Ohio Renaissance Festival cannot detach from the village of Harveysburg.

Common Pleas Judge Donald E. Oda III ruled March 26 Brimstone & Fire LLC, the owner of the medieval festival, did not meet all of the necessary elements for detaching from the village as required by state law.

Oda said of the four elements required, Brimstone & Fire failed to prove it was taxed for municipal purposes in substantial excess of the benefits received from the village; and found detachment of the property would have a substantial negative impact on the best interest and good government of the village.

Investigation continues into 4 killed in crash near Dayton airport following hit and run

Investigators continued to piece together their investigation into a hit and run accident on Interstate 70 that led to another wreck near the Dayton International Airport that left four men dead from various Dayton-area communities.

Four employees with Enterprise Mobility, Larry Edwards, 77, of Tipp City; Stephen Cassel, 72, of Clayton; Richard Coatney, 77, of Piqua; and Richard Turnbull, 66, of Lewisburg were killed in the second crash near the entrance to the airport terminal, the Ohio State Patrol reported.

The initial crash was reported the crash was on I-70 near the exit to Dayton International Airport Access Road. Troopers said a Volvo driven by Clayton Hughes, 26, of Blacklick and a Nissan Frontier driven by James Skipper, 60, of Dayton were traveling east on I-70.

Dayton man arrested after giving food to homeless without a permit; Some say city law ‘criminalizes’ charity

A handful of community members say they are outraged that Dayton police arrested a man who was handing out food to the homeless because he did not have a permit.

“Does the city of Dayton really want to enforce unjust and unconstitutional laws?” said Lee Cook, who was at the event and who lives in East Dayton. “This city claims to be a human rights city but will arrest you for feeding a stranger for free — what a joke.”

But Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said there’s more to the story, and the man was warned and did not follow officers’ orders and police had to enforce the law.

2 buildings on Far Hills in Centerville to be demolished, new business coming

CENTERVILLE — A new business will be added to a busy commercial area once a vacant office building and former animal hospital are demolished.

The two structures — 6240 Far Hills Ave. and 6238 Far Hills Ave., built in 1972 and 1987, respectively, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office — are slated to be razed to clear way for a Valvoline Instant Oil Change location.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change operations primarily provide quick oil changes and other minor, preventative automotive services. Services are mostly offered via drive thru and customers can remain in their vehicles from start to finish.

Rainbow Lakes fishing resort reopens under new ownership

A decades-old fishing lakes property that sat idle in recent years has now reopened under new management.

Rainbow Lakes fishing resort was sold late last year to Michelle and Cassidy Helregel of Springfield.

Property records show KCR Lakes Inc. sold the nearly 51.5 acres of land off Ohio 235 to Rainbow Lakes LLC for just over $1.1 million.

