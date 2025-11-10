Area Christmas tree growers not raising prices

“For people who want to cut a tree themselves, you’ve got to get there early,” said Tim Luers, co-owner of Timberwood Tree Farm in Lebanon.

Timberwood opens to the public on Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 28 this year. They’ll be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, then the following weekend.

“By then we’ll be out of trees,” Luers said.

Local Christmas tree farmers say they are starting to feel the impact of two straight years of drought and a surge in demand for natural trees that started during COVID.

“They went absolutely crazy at our farm and all the others,” Luers said about the 2020 and 2021 Christmas tree seasons. He’s still playing catch-up.

Timberwood Tree Farm will have 100 to 200 cut-your-own trees for sale at $60 for any size. Pre-cut trees from other other vendors will range in price from $70 to $200 depending on size. It’s the same pricing as last year.

Scott Anderson, owner of Advent Christmas Tree Farm, 10581 Haber Road in Englewood, said he is also not changing prices this year, but predicts that may have to change in the future.

This spring, before the summer drought, Anderson planted 2,300 trees.

“We have lost about 500 of those already and we are losing more each day,” Anderson said.

He’s lost about 25% of his seedlings over the last two years due too weather. Typical loss is 3% to 5%, he said.

Most of Southwest Ohio experienced a moderate drought this year, according to the National Weather Service. In September, there was only 1.68 inches, less than half the 3.31 inches that typically falls.

Last year was worse, with the Miami Valley only getting 0.01 inches of rain between Aug. 19 and Sept. 21.

Anderson said the drought impact will be felt in 5 to 10 years, the growing cycle for many varieties of Christmas trees.

Mike Wentz, owner of Wentz Tree Farm, 5682 Union Road in Franklin, is feeling the impact now.

“The drought has killed me,” Wentz said.

He hasn’t opened for Christmas tree sales since the end of COVID and won’t be open this year.

He said between the pandemic and the droughts, his farm hasn’t caught up. Wentz uses half of his 30 acres for Christmas trees.

During COVID, he went from selling out in 18 days to selling out in 8.

“They came out and cleared us out. At the time I called it the Christmas tornado,” Wentz said about COVID shoppers.

Wentz relies solely on rainfall for irrigation. To salvage future Christmas tree sales, he’s started planting seedlings in pots where he can water by hand if necessary.

Brian Bartels, owner of Bartels Farm 4427 Cotton Run Road in Hamilton, said his regenerative agriculture system helps minimize the impact of droughts and other issues, adding he waters landscaping trees that have already sold by hand.

He said he’s lost about 15% of his seedlings over the last two years, estimating it would have been closer to 80% if he didn’t have irrigation plans in place.

“You can’t control the weather. It’s going to do what it’s going to do,” Bartels said.

Reservations for cut-your-own tree this season is live on the Bartels Farm Facebook page, but is filling up fast, Bartels said.

The news isn’t as good for people who want an artificial tree this year.

The National Tree Company, one of the country’s largest importers of artificial Christmas trees and holiday decorations, announced that it is raising its prices 10% on trees and brought in 25% less inventory.

Chris Butler, CEO of National Tree Company, said tariffs played a huge role in their decision.

About 90% of all artificial Christmas trees are made in China, according to the company. Tariff rates on Chinese imports have fluctuated throughout the year but are hovering around 30%.