Area Kroger gas station closed for upgrades

Expansion project will include additional fuel pumps; Reopening set for this fall.
1 hour ago
The Englewood Kroger Fuel Center is closed for an expansion.

Located at 875 Union Blvd., the gas station closed in July to facilitate construction for the $3 million project.

The center will be upgraded to include a total of 18 fuel pumps, and will also feature standard merchandise and lottery services, a Kroger spokeswoman confirmed this week.

“The expansion is due to increased customer demand, along with our strategic growth in the area,” the spokeswoman said.

The gas station is estimated to reopen this fall, according to Kroger officials.

The Englewood fuel center originally opened in 2006.

The nearby Kroger Marketplace, at 885 Union Boulevard in the Golden Key Village Shopping Center, was renovated in late 2021, reopening in January 2022.

The remodeling expanded the store’s frozen food and produce departments, created new deli service offerings and redesigned the pharmacy counter, among other things. The total cost of that renovation was $2.5 million.

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.